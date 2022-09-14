As Dog Biting Cases Rise,Here Are Precautionary Measures To Keep In Mind As Owners

Dog Bite: Lack of enough personal space for the dogs can trigger aggressive behaviours

Recently, there have been various cases of pet dog attacks recorded across the country. This causes a lot of worry in the minds of people with pet dogs as well as people that might often come in contact with pet dogs.

These incidents have caused hysteria, confusion and most importantly, misinformation. Hence, it is necessary to understand ways in which these incidents can be prevented. In this article, we discuss precautionary measures that can help avoid such brutal incidents.

1. Understand physical needs

One of the main reasons behind dog attacks is the lack of training for dogs as well as the owners. Lack of sufficient exercise is a contributing factor to such attacks, in addition to inadequate training. Owners usually take the dogs on a couple of short walks within their colonies. This may not be enough physical activity for them. Along with this, most dogs inherently might require small spaces to be in control of them or their owners. Sharing small spaces with dogs can affect their attitude and make them feel invaded.

2. Notice behaviours

Dogs are usually flexible and they can deal with the routine and mundane existence that pet owners expose them to. Owners are unable to determine whether their dogs are happy or not. The most obvious symptoms include excessive hyperactivity, jitteriness, depression, excessive barking, and restlessness. Your dog will essentially exhibit all the problematic behaviours that could be brought on by a lack of physical and mental exercise if it is lying down but not sleeping or resting.

3. Research in the early stages

The most crucial thing is that potential pet owners choose wisely which breed they must get through a consultation before purchasing the dog. To learn what breed and source to choose for a dog based on one's lifestyle, one should get in touch with a dog behaviour specialist. Provided you enrol the puppy in early classes, most issues can be overcome within the first 7 to 12 months if the proper manners and routines are formed. All of these incidents are unlikely to occur.

4. Adequate stimulation

Every breed, whether a pitbull, a beagle, or a german shepherd, have a very high exercise requirement, and their displeasure at not getting enough mental or physical exercise can lead to attacks. The ideal strategy to reduce stress in pet dogs is to expose them to as much physical and mental stimulation as you can, while also ensuring the breed's inherent needs are addressed. To do this, research how much physical activity and mental stimulation a breed needs on a daily basis.

5. Get your pet registered

In view of the increasing number of dog bite cases in the national capital area, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has urged owners to register their pets and issued a warning for noncompliance. The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act requires pet dogs to be registered with the local government, according to senior authorities in the MCD's veterinary division.

In conclusion, prevention is better than cure. Through proper preventive and precautionary methods, dog bites can be avoided. These measures not only protect the people around the pets but also support better well-being for the pets.

