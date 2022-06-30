Arthritis: Yoga Poses To Strengthen Knees

Child pose is a low-intensity yoga pose to strengthen knees

Arthritis is a disease that distorts the functions and abilities of our joints and joint muscles. People suffering from arthritis often experience pain and stiffness around their joints. These symptoms are often prolonged and can restrict one's daily life.

Medication, lifestyle changes, diet, and exercise have been proven helpful in reducing these symptoms. Arthritis symptoms in the knees may pose discomfort and can constrict one's mobility. Regular exercise of the knee joints can provide relief and reduce pain and strengthen the knees.

Yoga has been proven to be one of the most effective regimes to reduce arthritis symptoms. As it is modifiable and boosts elasticity, it is highly advised for people with arthritis. In this article, we discuss some easy-to-follow yoga asanas that help strengthen the knees.

However, these yoga asanas help strengthen the knees and may be high-intensity for beginners. We advise you to practice stretches before you incorporate these yoga asanas into your workout routine.

Yoga asanas that strengthen knees for people with arthritis:

1. Child pose

Child pose also known as balasana is an easier yoga position if you wish to strengthen your knees. It is a low-intensity but helpful pose. Here's how you can practice the child pose:

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

2. Chair pose

The chair pose is another core and knee strengthening pose. This pose helps stretch out and strengthen the knees. Here's how you can perform the chair pose.

As the name suggests, you are required to squat in this position

Squat as though you would sit in a chair

At this point, raise your arms and keep them straight positing towards the ceiling

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

3. Bridge pose

This pose is very common in other regimes as well. The bridge pose helps strengthen the knees and also strengthens the core. Here's how you can perform the bridge pose:

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

4. Tree pose

Tree pose is one of the most popular yoga poses. This pose focuses on improving balance and may require some practice. Here's how you can perform the tree pose:

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight towards the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

In conclusion, in order to relieve arthritis pain, you must work on body strength. Working towards bettering flexibility and strength can equip your body to manage arthritis. As discussed in the beginning, various other factors contribute to the health of our joints. Along with these yoga asanas, we also encourage you to consume a nutrient-packed diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.