Are You Using The Right Salt? Nutritionist Shares Tips

A pinch of salt can make all the difference. While it is undoubtedly the most important and common seasoning in our kitchen, it's not just about taste. Salt is also equally essential for our health and supports many bodily functions. However, not all kinds of salt are the same and we need to consider which one to consume daily. To help us through the dilemma, we have an expert, Anjali Mukerjee, with her advice.

1. Celtic salt

It has less sodium than regular one and more than pink salt and kosher salt.

2. Black salt

It has a lower sodium content than the table salt. It helps with issues like bloating, indigestion, abdominal pain, nausea and heartburn. It is also rich in trace minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium and zinc.

3. Kosher salt

In terms of texture, kosher salt is a lot more large-grained and coarse. It is minimally refined and does not have a sharp salty taste. However, it lacks iodine and has a lower sodium content than regular table salt.

4. Low sodium salt

This variety of salt has less sodium and more potassium content. Ideally, it is okay to be consumed by those with high blood pressure and those who are salt-sensitive.

5. Pink salt

High in mineral content, its consumption helps in reducing muscular cramps. Regular intake of pink salt helps blood circulation and balances the pH level within the cells.

6. Regular salt

The white salt that most of us use every day in our meals contains iodine. While it may be very common, expert advice that its consumption should be moderated. An adult should not consume more than 5 grams of this salt per day.

7. Sea salt

It is high in mineral contents, owing to its large grain size. However, it also does not dissolve easily.

"There are many types of salts in the market today. My favourite is pink salt which I use in all my cooking. But make sure to read about the qualities of each salt to make an informed pick for you and your family. I also recommend using a mix depending on your needs," read the caption.

"If someone in your family has cardiac issues or hypertension and you're using pink salt for cooking (which is fine). You may also try using low-sodium salt in your vegetable stir-fry sometimes. So you may use both, low sodium salt sometimes (for its low sodium and high potassium content ) and pink salt (for its mineral content," she said.

As per Anjali, "People with low blood pressure and thyroid issues can use regular salt (which is high in iodine), in combination with Celtic salt (high in sodium but doesn't contain iodine) for some dishes."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.