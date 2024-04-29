Anemia: 8 Signs Of Iron Deficiency You Must Watch Out For

When iron levels are too low, it leads to a condition called iron-deficiency anemia
Your body needs iron to make hemoglobin which helps transport oxygen through your blood vessels. Iron also plays a key role in maintaining healthy cells, hair, skin and nails. Deficiency of iron is quite common. When iron levels are too low, it leads to a condition called iron-deficiency anemia. Some individuals are at a higher risk of anemia than others. It is also important to get iron deficiency diagnosed and treated on time. Read on to know the unusual signs and symptoms of iron deficiency that can help you fix it on time. Also, know if you are at a higher risk.
Iron deficiency anemia: Know signs and symptoms
- Extreme fatigue and tiredness
- Brittle nails, hair fall and itchy skin
- Restless leg syndrome
- Cold hands and feet
- Cracks near the sides of mouth
- Cravings for things that aren't food like clay, dirt, ice or chalk
- Yellow and pale skin
- Chest pain
If you have been experiencing these symptoms, you must get your iron levels checked and seek help from your doctor accordingly.
Are you at risk?
You are at a higher risk of developing iron deficiency anemia if you are:
- Menstruating women
- Women with heavy periods
- Pregnant or breastfeeding mother
- A vegetarian or vegan
- Someone who has experienced heavy blood loss during surgery or due to some medical condition
- Individuals with condition that restricts iron absorption in the body
How to boost iron levels
- Consume an iron-rich diet. Some food sources of iron include meat, beans, dried apricots, figs, dark leafy green vegetables, peas, nuts, seeds and legumes.
- Add iron supplements to your diet after consulting a doctor.
- Add vitamin C to your diet to promote iron absorption.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.