Anemia: 8 Signs Of Iron Deficiency You Must Watch Out For

When iron levels are too low, it leads to a condition called iron-deficiency anemia

Your body needs iron to make hemoglobin which helps transport oxygen through your blood vessels. Iron also plays a key role in maintaining healthy cells, hair, skin and nails. Deficiency of iron is quite common. When iron levels are too low, it leads to a condition called iron-deficiency anemia. Some individuals are at a higher risk of anemia than others. It is also important to get iron deficiency diagnosed and treated on time. Read on to know the unusual signs and symptoms of iron deficiency that can help you fix it on time. Also, know if you are at a higher risk.

Iron deficiency anemia: Know signs and symptoms

Extreme fatigue and tiredness

Brittle nails, hair fall and itchy skin

Restless leg syndrome

Cold hands and feet

Cracks near the sides of mouth

Cravings for things that aren't food like clay, dirt, ice or chalk

Yellow and pale skin

Chest pain

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, you must get your iron levels checked and seek help from your doctor accordingly.

Are you at risk?

You are at a higher risk of developing iron deficiency anemia if you are:

Menstruating women

Women with heavy periods

Pregnant or breastfeeding mother

A vegetarian or vegan

Someone who has experienced heavy blood loss during surgery or due to some medical condition

Individuals with condition that restricts iron absorption in the body

How to boost iron levels

Consume an iron-rich diet. Some food sources of iron include meat, beans, dried apricots, figs, dark leafy green vegetables, peas, nuts, seeds and legumes.

Add iron supplements to your diet after consulting a doctor.

Add vitamin C to your diet to promote iron absorption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.