Ebola Virus Alert In Andhra Pradesh: Precautions Issued Amid Concerns

Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday declared an alert in view of the Ebola virus in several African countries. The state health authorities have started taking measures to screen passengers arriving from the countries affected by Ebola. State Minister for Medical and Health, Satyakumar Yadav, announced that necessary precautionary measures have been implemented within the state in the light of the widespread prevalence, rising case counts, and increased mortality rates associated with the Ebola virus across several African nations. He expressed particular concern regarding the high rate of Ebola virus transmission in countries such as Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.

Following warnings issued by the World Health Organisation, as well as specific guidelines, advice, and recommendations received from the Central Government, the state minister declared that the Medical and Health Department is fully prepared to effectively combat the spread of the Ebola virus and manage potential cases.

He noted that the severity of the Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda is escalating day by day. In response to this situation, the minister announced that measures are being taken to ensure close coordination between airport authorities and the Medical and Health Department officials of the respective districts.

This coordination aims to facilitate screening and diagnostic testing for travellers and tourists arriving in the state from Congo, Uganda and Sudan via the international airports in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Vijayawada.

The minister stated that individuals exhibiting symptoms of the virus would be immediately placed under quarantine, and medical examinations would be promptly conducted on those who have been in close contact with them.

Additionally, he mentioned that discussions have been held with officials at the Visakhapatnam Port, and the district administration has been directed to implement appropriate precautionary measures. He stated that necessary measures would also be implemented regarding individuals arriving via road routes, rather than solely through air travel.

The minister noted that the Central Government is closely monitoring the details of travellers entering the country from nations affected by the Ebola virus and is accordingly forwarding the necessary information to the respective states.

Drawing upon the experiences gained during the COVID-19 pandemic, he mentioned that an action plan is being prepared to outline precautionary measures and the steps to be taken in the event of an Ebola-related emergency.

The minister added that personnel across all levels of the Medical and Health Department—ranging from ANMs and ASHA workers upwards—are being alerted through virtual meetings.

He also announced that dedicated isolation wards, each equipped with 15 beds, are being established in teaching hospitals located in cities that host international airports.

The health minister further stated that information received from the Central Government is being disseminated to the districts to ensure that all concerned parties remain vigilant.

He confirmed that adequate stocks of PPE kits and virus diagnostic testing kits are available to meet immediate requirements.

In accordance with the advisory issued by the Central Government, Minister Satyakumar appealed to the public to refrain from travelling to Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan unless absolutely necessary.

The minister also advised individuals who have arrived in the state from Ebola-affected countries within the past three weeks to immediately inform district officials if they experience any symptoms of illness. He noted that doing so would facilitate the timely implementation of necessary preventive and curative measures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)