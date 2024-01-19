Alcohol Worsens Liver Health; Here Are Other Foods To Avoid For Better Liver Health

To avoid liver problems opt for foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins & healthy fats

Having a healthy liver is crucial for overall health and well-being because the liver plays a vital role in several important functions in the body. It is responsible for detoxifying harmful substances, processing nutrients from food, storing vitamins and minerals, producing bile to aid in digestion, regulating blood sugar levels, and producing proteins necessary for blood clotting.

Alcohol can have a detrimental effect on liver health when consumed in excessive amounts or over a prolonged period of time. The liver breaks down alcohol into byproducts, but when it is overwhelmed by excessive alcohol consumption, it can lead to various liver problems.

Along with alcohol, there are various other foods and drinks that are known to worsen liver health. Cutting these foods out or reducing their consumption can help boost your liver health and improve other aspects of your health. Below we discuss foods and drinks that are worsening your liver health.

Here are some foods that are commonly known to worsen liver health:

1. Soft drinks

Soft drinks, including both regular and diet varieties, contain high amounts of sugar or artificial sweeteners. Regular consumption can contribute to weight gain, diabetes, and fatty liver disease.

2. Sugary drinks

High amounts of added sugars found in sodas and fruit juices can contribute to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Excess sugar gets stored as fat in the liver, which can lead to inflammation and scarring.

3. Fried foods

Consuming foods high in unhealthy fats, such as fried foods, can cause fatty liver disease. These fats accumulate in the liver and lead to inflammation and liver damage over time.

4. Processed meats

Processed meats like sausages, hot dogs, and deli meats contain high amounts of additives, preservatives, and unhealthy fats. Regular consumption has been associated with an increased risk of NAFLD and liver cancer.

5. High-sodium foods

Foods high in sodium, such as canned soups, processed snacks, and fast food, can contribute to liver damage. Excessive sodium intake can lead to fluid retention and increased blood pressure, putting strain on the liver.

6. Trans fats

Trans fats are artificially produced fats found in many commercially baked and fried foods like cookies, pastries, and potato chips. These fats are known to promote inflammation and liver damage.

7. High-fructose corn syrup

Foods and beverages with high-fructose corn syrup, a form of added sugar, have been linked to liver damage. Excessive fructose consumption can result in fat accumulation in the liver and contribute to NAFLD.

To avoid liver problems, opt for whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit alcohol consumption or avoid it altogether, especially if you have a history of liver disease.

You are also encouraged to prepare meals at home using fresh ingredients, allowing you to control the quality and quantity of fats, sugars, and additives. Also engage in regular physical activity to promote overall health, weight management, and good liver function.

Remember, it's always advisable to seek individualised medical advice from healthcare professionals regarding your liver health and dietary choices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.