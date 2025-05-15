Nutritionist's Advice For Correcting Issues Like Fatty Liver And PCOS

With sedentary jobs and fast-paced lives, taking care of one's health is a paramount concern. Often we opt for a particular diet or exercise regimen to ensure we take care of our body and avoid issues like fatty liver. What we don't realise while doing this is that the particular choice might not be enough. What is needed is a holistic approach for improving health. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee believes in this as well. In her latest post on Instagram, she has pointed out the benefits of transforming health and not just treating symptoms.

She has advocated for taking an approach that combined nutrition with different medicinal systems like Ayurveda and homoeopathy. Ayurveda is a traditional system of medicine that originated in India over 3,000 years ago. “When you combine homeopathy for emotional and skin healing, Ayurveda for digestion and detox, and nutrition for rebuilding—you don't just treat symptoms, you transform your entire health,” Anjali Mukerjee wrote in her post.

She added that combining nutrition with Ayurveda and homeopathy can give one “all the raw materials” to build a healthy body. Simultaneously, this approach removes toxins from the body, improving gut health.

“With functional medicine, and targeted supplementation, we correct chronic issues like fatty liver, type 2 diabetes, menopausal complaints, pcos etc from the root. Because when you give the body what it needs—and remove what it doesn't—it thrives,” Anjali Mukerjee said.

Talking about how to correct fatty liver, the nutritionist advocated that correct supplementation and Ayurveda together might be a solution. This method could reduce blood pressure and weight as well.

Earlier, Anjali Mukerjee discussed tips to correct fatty liver. In a video, the nutritionist had explained that simple lifestyle changes can reduce fatty liver, which is often caused due to poor digestion or overeating. “Did you know that poor digestion or overeating could be behind fatty liver? Over the years, I've seen how simple lifestyle changes and mindful eating can reverse this condition, the caption stated.

She listed out raw vegetable juices, herbal teas, and proper hydration has some basic steps people could follow.

For the nutritionist, healing one's gut is essential to a healthy body. Anjali Mukerjee listed out several natural remedies in a post that can improve gut health.

This includes ginger, garlic, kombucha and apple cider vinegar. “Your gut deserves more than guesswork—it needs the right tools. Pair these with smart nutrition and you're on the path to long-term wellness,” the post read.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.