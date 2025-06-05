Air Pollution May Increases The Risk Of Premature Births, Says Study; How To Stay Safe

Air pollution is an environmental concern that can have serious health implications. Other than increasing the risk of certain cancers and lung-related conditions, air pollution can be detrimental to pregnant women as well as the fetus. Exposure to pollutants like fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide during pregnancy can lead to a range of adverse outcomes. A recent study has uncovered the link between premature childbirth and air pollution.

The study published in the Environmental Science and Technology journal identified two substances 'cortexolone' and 'lysoPE(20:3)', which can elevate the risk of early births even after short-term exposure to air pollution.

The researchers studied the biological process of pregnant women who were exposed to air pollution and evaluated the risk of premature deliveries.

"The link between air pollution and premature birth has been well established, but for the first time we were able to look at the detailed pathway and specific fine particles to identify how they are reflected in the increased risk of adverse birth outcomes," lead author Donghai Liang, associate professor of environmental health at Emory University, said.

Air pollution and pregnancy

For pregnant women, air pollution has been linked to increased risks of complications such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues.

Previous studies have shown that these pollutants can penetrate the placental barrier, potentially affecting fetal growth and development. Studies have also shown that exposure to high levels of air pollution during pregnancy may result in cognitive and behavioural problems in children later in life.

To minimise the adverse effects of air pollution during pregnancy, here are some tips:

Stay informed and keep track of the air quality index in your area.

When pollution levels are high stay indoors to prevent exposure.

Keep indoor pollution-free by installing air purifiers and regular cleaning.

Try to steer clear of heavily trafficked roads and industrial areas.

Eat a well-balanced diet rich in antioxidants that can help mitigate some of the harmful effects of air pollutants.

As air pollution is constantly on the rise, individuals, especially pregnant women must follow all precautionary measures.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.