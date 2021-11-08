Air Pollution In Delhi: Tips To Reduce The Adverse Effects Of Air Pollution

Exposure to toxic air quality can lead to many adverse health outcomes

Air pollution is becoming a major concern with each passing year. Air pollution has an adverse impact on the environment as well as on humans. Breathing toxic air may affect essential organs in the body. Therefore, it's very important to take care of your health when the air quality level gets poor around you. Some dietary changes and embracing a healthy lifestyle will help you in dealing with issues related to air pollution. Here are some basic easy and yet effective tips that you can follow if you want to reduce the adverse effects of air pollution.

1) Stay indoors

Though exposure to ambient air pollutants occurs both indoors and outdoors, the levels of exposure are different. The concentration is usually higher outdoors, and, as a result, spending time indoors is likely to reduce exposure to ambient air pollutants. If you are looking at more ways to beat air pollution by staying indoors, click here.

2) Drink haldi (turmeric) milk

This is one of the home remedies to help you beat air pollution. Many health experts suggest that you start your day with a glass of turmeric milk that has ginger and tulsi too. Each ingredient in haldi milk has medicinal properties and is good for health. Consuming this on a regular basis can help you beat the adverse effects of air pollution.

3) Stay hydrated

It is a common saying that you must have plenty of water every day. However, very few know that you must stay hydrated when the air quality around you is poor. Ensure that you drink water every day and have vegetable or fruit juices if you want. You can also keep yourself hydrated with fresh coconut water.

4) Include foods rich in vitamins C and E

You must include foods that are rich in Vitamin C, beta carotene, omega-3 and Vitamin E in your diet. These antioxidants can boost immunity and help you fight the harmful effects of pollutants naturally. To increase your Vitamin C intake, add fruits like orange and guava to your diet.

5) Exercise regularly

This is one of the most important aspects while you are discussing the ways to protect yourself from the adverse effects of air pollution. Exercising daily will help you stay fit and build immunity, and thus, prevent you from catching diseases. You can include breathing exercises in your fitness regime and it will help you in the longer run. Don't exercise in crowded places though.

6) Have homemade laddoo

You may not realise it, but some of your traditional delicacies carry a lot of health benefits. This could be one of the most delicious ways to deal with air pollution and its ill effects. Ladoos made at home using jaggery, ghee and ginger are an effective way to beat air pollution's ill effects. You can have one laddoo in the morning and one before going to bed. Read about more such home remedies here.

7) Apply ghee in each nostril

Apply ghee in each of your nostrils to ensure that your respiratory problems are reduced. Besides this, have a little bit of ghee with every meal. It carries good fat.

Do follow these tips to beat the adverse of air pollution and stay healthy!