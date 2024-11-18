Air Pollution: Can Masks Help Cut The Health Risk?

Proper selection, fitting, and usage of masks are essential for maximising their protective benefits

Masks are protective coverings worn over the nose and mouth designed to filter out harmful particles and pollutants from the air we breathe. They can be highly effective in protecting against air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and other pollutants like allergens, dust, and chemical fumes. By trapping harmful particles before they enter the respiratory system, masks can significantly reduce the risk of health problems caused by exposure to polluted air. Keep reading as we try to understand whether or not they can protect you against air pollution.

Here's how masks protect you from air pollution

1. Filtering particulate matter

Masks with high filtration efficiency, such as N95 or KN95 masks, can trap fine particulate matter, reducing exposure to harmful particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

2. Reducing allergens exposure

Masks can filter out common allergens like pollen and dust, preventing allergic reactions such as sneezing, itching, or respiratory distress.

3. Blocking harmful chemicals & gases

Specialised masks with activated carbon layers can reduce exposure to harmful gases like nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide, commonly emitted by vehicles and industrial sources.

4. Protecting the respiratory tract

Masks prevent direct exposure to airborne toxins, reducing the risk of conditions like bronchitis, asthma exacerbations, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

5. Preventing lung inflammation

By minimising inhalation of pollutants, masks help reduce inflammation in the lungs, which can lead to long-term respiratory damage.

6. Lowering cardiovascular risks

Airborne particles can cause cardiovascular problems by entering the bloodstream. Masks reduce this risk by filtering out these particles.

7. Decreasing risk of respiratory infections

Masks limit the exposure to bacteria and viruses in polluted air, lowering the chances of respiratory infections.

When masks may not reduce health risks from air pollution

1. Improper fit & seal

Masks that do not fit well or create a proper seal allow unfiltered air to bypass the mask, reducing its effectiveness against pollutants.

2. Ineffective mask material

Some masks, especially cloth masks, may not filter fine particulate matter (PM2.5) or toxic gases effectively, limiting their protection.

3. Worn-out filters

Masks with replaceable filters lose effectiveness over time if the filters are not replaced, as clogged filters fail to block pollutants.

4. Incorrect usage

Touching or removing the mask frequently can lead to contamination and reduce its protective benefits.

5. Extreme pollution levels

In areas with extremely high pollution levels, even high-quality masks might not provide complete protection, as some pollutants may still penetrate.

6. Lack of protection for eyes

Air pollution can irritate the eyes, and masks alone cannot protect against this. Additional protective eyewear may be necessary.

7. No protection against all gases

Most masks do not filter out all toxic gases (e.g., carbon monoxide), requiring specialised equipment for comprehensive protection.

8. Humidity and heat

Masks can become less effective in humid conditions due to moisture buildup, which can compromise the filter material.

9. Psychological discomfort

Discomfort or difficulty breathing while wearing masks may lead individuals to remove them, exposing themselves to pollutants.

10. False sense of security

Over-reliance on masks may lead to neglecting other protective measures, such as using air purifiers indoors or avoiding outdoor activities during peak pollution times.

Proper selection, fitting, and usage of masks are essential for maximising their protective benefits against air pollution.

