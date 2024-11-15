Air Pollution: Follow These Tips To Maintain Better Air Quality Indoors

Maintaining good indoor air quality is crucial for overall health, try using air purifiers

Poor air quality refers to the presence of harmful pollutants in the air, such as particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and allergens like dust and mould. These pollutants can harm respiratory and cardiovascular health, cause allergies, and reduce overall well-being. While outdoor air quality may be beyond your control, improving indoor air quality is entirely possible. Measures like proper ventilation, regular cleaning, and using air purifiers can significantly reduce pollutant levels indoors, creating a healthier environment for you and your family. Keep reading as we share tips to improve air quality indoors.

10 Tips to maintain better air quality indoors

1. Use air purifiers

Invest in a high-quality air purifier with a HEPA filter to trap fine particles like dust, pollen, and smoke. Place it in high-traffic areas or rooms where you spend the most time to maximise its effectiveness.

2. Ventilate your space

Open windows and doors for at least 15–30 minutes daily to let fresh air in and pollutants out. Use exhaust fans in kitchens and bathrooms to eliminate cooking fumes and moisture, which can lead to mould growth.

3. Keep your home clean

Vacuum carpets and rugs with a vacuum cleaner equipped with a HEPA filter. Dust surfaces regularly with a damp cloth to prevent allergens from becoming airborne. Avoid using chemical-heavy cleaners that can release VOCs.

4. Control humidity levels

Maintain indoor humidity between 30-50% using a dehumidifier or air conditioner. Excess humidity can promote mould growth, while low humidity can lead to respiratory irritation.

5. Avoid smoking indoors

Cigarette smoke contains harmful chemicals and fine particles that linger in the air. Prohibit smoking inside your home to protect your indoor air quality and overall health.

6. Use natural products

Opt for paints, cleaning products, and furnishings labeled as "low-VOC" or "eco-friendly." This minimises the release of volatile organic compounds into your indoor environment.

7. Introduce indoor plants

Plants like snake plants, and peace lilies can naturally filter air by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. However, don't rely solely on plants for air purification, especially in highly polluted areas.

8. Change air purifier filters regularly

Replace filters in your air conditioning, heating systems, and air purifiers as recommended by the manufacturer. Dirty filters can recirculate pollutants and allergens, reducing the effectiveness of these systems.

9. Limit the use of aerosols and fragrances

Avoid using air fresheners, scented candles, or aerosol sprays, as they can release VOCs. Opt for natural alternatives like essential oil diffusers or baking soda for odour control.

10. Seal air leaks

Check for gaps around windows and doors that can let in polluted outdoor air. Use weather stripping or caulking to seal these leaks, ensuring that indoor air stays cleaner.

Maintaining good indoor air quality is crucial for overall health, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions, allergies, or sensitivities. Implementing these strategies can create a safer, cleaner environment, ensuring that your indoor air remains free from harmful pollutants and irritants.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.