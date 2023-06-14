Adequate Serotonin Ensures Better Brain Functioning; Follow These Tips To Boost Serotonin Production In The Body

A diet rich in whole foods has been shown to increase serotonin levels

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that's responsible for regulating mood, sleep, appetite, and other bodily functions. By facilitating these functions, serotonin helps regulate the proper functioning of your brain. These functions are essential for better overall health.

Low levels of serotonin can lead to a range of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Fortunately, there are many ways to boost serotonin production naturally. In this article, we share some tips to increase serotonin levels in the body.

8 Ways in which you can boost serotonin production in the body:

1. Eat a balanced diet

A diet rich in whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, has been shown to increase serotonin levels. Eating foods that are high in tryptophan, an amino acid that's needed to produce serotonin, is especially important. Foods rich in tryptophan include turkey, chicken, eggs, milk, cheese, bananas, and nuts.

2. Get enough sunlight

Sunlight is a natural source of serotonin, and spending time in the sun has been shown to increase serotonin production. Aim to spend at least 30 minutes a day outside in the sunlight, especially in the morning when the sun is at its strongest.

3. Exercise regularly

Exercise is another natural way to boost serotonin levels. When you exercise, your brain releases endorphins, which in turn stimulate the production of serotonin. Aim to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week, to reap the benefits.

4. Practice relaxation techniques

Stress can lower serotonin levels, so practicing relaxation techniques can be an effective way to boost serotonin production. Yoga, meditation, deep breathing, and progressive muscle relaxation are all effective relaxation techniques.

5. Take a supplement

There are many types of supplements that can help boost serotonin levels, including 5-HTP, St. John's Wort, and SAM-e. However, it's important to talk to your doctor before taking any supplements, as some can interact with medications or have side effects.

6. Get enough sleep

Sleep is important for maintaining healthy serotonin levels. When you're sleep-deprived, your brain produces less serotonin. Aim to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep a night.

7. Connect with others

Socialising and connecting with others can stimulate the release of serotonin. Spending time with loved ones, joining a club or social group, or volunteering are all great ways to boost serotonin levels.

8. Do something you enjoy

Doing something you enjoy and that makes you happy can also increase serotonin levels. Whether it's reading a book, listening to music, or taking a dance class, make sure to make time for activities that bring you joy.

In summary, there are several natural ways to boost serotonin levels in the body. Eating a balanced diet, getting enough sunlight, exercising regularly, practicing relaxation techniques, taking a supplement (with a doctor's recommendation), getting enough sleep, connecting with others, and doing something you enjoy are all effective ways to promote serotonin production. By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can help improve your mood, reduce stress levels, and improve overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.