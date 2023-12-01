Add Sweet Potatoes To Your Diet To Reap These Benefits

The high levels of vitamin A and antioxidants in sweet potatoes can promote healthy skin

Sweet potatoes are root vegetables that belong to the Convolvulaceae family. They have a sweet taste, and creamy texture, and come in various colours, including orange, white, and purple. They are highly nutritious and considered a healthy food choice.

Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamins (such as vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin B6), minerals (such as potassium and manganese), and antioxidants. They also contain a type of antioxidant called beta-carotene, which your body can convert into vitamin A. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of consuming sweet potatoes and also share healthy ways to consume them.

10 Ways eating sweet potatoes can boost your overall health:

1. Rich in nutrients

Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and fibre, which are essential for optimal health.

2. Support immune function

The high content of vitamin A and vitamin C in sweet potatoes can boost your immune system, helping you fight off illness and infections.

3. Promote healthy digestion

The fibre in sweet potatoes helps regulate bowel movements and prevents constipation, promoting a healthy digestive system.

4. Maintain healthy blood pressure

Sweet potatoes are a good source of potassium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure levels and reduce the risk of hypertension.

5. Aid in weight management

Despite their sweet taste, sweet potatoes are relatively low in calories and high in fibre, which can help you feel full and satisfied, promoting weight loss and weight management.

6. Regulate blood sugar levels

Sweet potatoes have a low glycemic index, meaning they release sugar slowly into the bloodstream, helping stabilise blood sugar levels and preventing spikes and crashes.

7. Improve heart health

The fibre, potassium, and antioxidants in sweet potatoes contribute to a healthy cardiovascular system by reducing cholesterol levels, lowering blood pressure, and preventing the risk of heart disease.

8. Boost brain function

The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds found in sweet potatoes can protect brain cells from damage, potentially reducing the risk of cognitive decline and improving overall brain function.

9. Enhance skin health

The high levels of vitamin A and antioxidants in sweet potatoes can promote healthy skin by reducing signs of ageing, improving skin texture, and increasing collagen production.

10. Support eye health

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A that is essential for maintaining good vision and preventing age-related macular degeneration.

The healthiest way to consume sweet potatoes is by cooking them without adding excessive fats or sugars.

Here are a few healthy cooking methods:

Cut the sweet potatoes into wedges or cubes, toss them with a little olive oil, sprinkle with seasonings like salt, pepper, and herbs, and roast in the oven until tender.

Pierce the sweet potatoes with a fork, wrap them in aluminium foil, and bake until soft. You can enjoy them as is, or add a sprinkle of cinnamon or a small amount of honey for extra flavour.

Peel and cut the sweet potatoes into chunks, then boil or steam until they are soft enough for mashing. This method retains most of their nutrients.

Avoid deep frying or adding excessive butter, marshmallows, or sugary syrups, as these can significantly increase the caloric content and lower the overall health benefits of sweet potatoes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.