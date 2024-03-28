Add Kiwi To Your Diet To Achieve These Health Benefits

Kiwi is low in calories but high in fibre, making it a filling and satisfying snack

Kiwi, also known as Chinese gooseberry, is a nutrient-dense fruit packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Incorporating kiwi into your diet can contribute to overall health and well-being due to its rich nutritional profile and numerous health-promoting properties. In this article, we list the many benefits of consuming kiwi.

10 Health benefits of consuming kiwi:

1. Rich in vitamin C

Kiwi is exceptionally high in vitamin C, which supports the immune system, enhances wound healing, and acts as a powerful antioxidant, neutralising free radicals that can damage cells and lead to chronic diseases.

2. High in fibre

Kiwi contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, promoting digestive health by preventing constipation, improving bowel regularity, and supporting a healthy gut microbiome. Fibre also helps regulate blood sugar levels and may reduce the risk of heart disease.

3. Supports heart health

The high fibre content, along with potassium and antioxidants like vitamin C and polyphenols, in kiwi can help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and decrease the risk of heart disease by supporting healthy blood vessel function and reducing inflammation.

4. Boosts digestive health

The combination of fibre, enzymes (such as actinidin), and prebiotics found in kiwi supports digestion by aiding in the breakdown and absorption of nutrients, promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, and reducing gastrointestinal discomfort.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties

Kiwi contains various antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin E, and polyphenols, which possess anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation throughout the body, potentially alleviating symptoms of conditions like arthritis and asthma.

6. Supports vision health

How it benefits: Kiwi is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants known to support eye health by filtering harmful blue light, protecting against oxidative damage, and reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

7. Enhances skin health

The combination of vitamin C, vitamin E, and other antioxidants in kiwi helps maintain healthy skin by promoting collagen production, protecting against UV-induced damage, and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and age spots.

8. Improves respiratory health

The high vitamin C content in kiwi may help reduce the severity and duration of respiratory infections like the common cold, as well as alleviate symptoms of asthma and improve lung function by supporting immune function and reducing inflammation.

9. Supports weight management

Kiwi is low in calories but high in fibre, making it a filling and satisfying snack that can help control appetite, reduce calorie intake, and support weight loss or maintenance when incorporated into a balanced diet.

10. Boosts overall immunity

The combination of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals in kiwi works synergistically to strengthen the immune system, enhance the body's ability to fight off infections and promote overall health and well-being.

Consuming kiwi regularly can offer several health benefits. Enjoy kiwi fresh, sliced, or blended into smoothies, salads, or desserts to reap its many benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.