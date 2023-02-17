Actor Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia; Know All About This Condition That Leads To Cognitive Decline

Some types of dementia are irreversible and treatable while others are not

Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia, a condition that leads to cognitive decline. On Thursday, his family announced in a social media statement that the 'Die Hard' star has frontotemporal dementia. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia. Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the statement said.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," it added.

There can be several causes behind the development of dementia in an individual. Let's know all the details about this brain-related condition.

What is dementia? Know symptoms, causes, risk factors and treatment options

A decline in cognitive function is termed as dementia. It is used to define a group of symptoms that affect one's memory, thinking abilities, language, judgement and behaviour. This decline can range from mild to severe and may also lead to personality changes.

Some types of dementia are irreversible and treatable. However, some can lead to irreversible mental decline.

Symptoms of dementia

Signs and symptoms of this condition depend on the cause but some of the common ones include:

Memory loss, which is usually noticed by someone else

One may struggle to recall words

Difficulty in handling complex tasks, planning, problem-solving and organizing.

One may ask the same question several times and repeat actions as well

Changes in mood

Loss of interest in activities they enjoyed before

Depression and anxiety

Causes of dementia

There are several causes of dementia. It can be a result of brain-related conditions like Alzheimer's or vascular dementia. Structural issues in the brain, metabolic disorders, tumours in the brain and side effects of certain medications can also lead to dementia.

Risk factors of dementia

1. Non-modifiable risk factors:

People above the age of 65 years, those with a family history of the condition and people with Down syndrome are at a higher risk of developing dementia.

2. Modifiable risk factors include:

Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking

Lack of physical activity

People with cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity.

Diabetes can also increase one's risk

Deficiency of vitamin D, vitamin B12 and vitamin B 6

People with severe head trauma and sleep disorders like sleep apnea are at a higher risk

Types of dementia

Alzheimer's disease

Vascular dementia

Lewy body dementia

Fronto-temporal dementia

Mixed dementia

Treatment options

There is currently no treatment available for dementia. Early diagnosis, lifestyle changes and medication can help manage symptoms.

Take note: Dementia is not a part of normal ageing. Age-related memory issues are very limited and severe. On the other hand, dementia is of a chronic and progressive nature.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.