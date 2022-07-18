Acne In Monsoon: Causes & How To Improve Skin Health

Washing face few times a day helps wash off acne-causing elements

The weather greatly influences the health of our skin. While it is necessary to use sunscreen through summers and moisturiser through winters, it is also integral to take proper care of your skin during monsoon. A lot of factors influence and improve our skin's health.

Is our skin prone to acne in monsoon?

The simple answer to this is yes. Your skin may be prone to acne in monsoons. There are various factors that influence acne. These factors may cure or worsen acne in monsoons. Let's discuss the reasons why our skin is prone to acne in monsoons. We must also understand ways through which monsoon acne can be avoided.

What are the causes of acne in monsoon?

The monsoon influences and affects our skin's health in various different ways. Here are the most common reasons for skin issues in monsoons:

1. Rainwater

The acidity of rainwater might irritate the skin upon contact. This rainwater can cause acne. In fact, this rainwater may even cause redness, irritation and inflammation of pre-existing skin issues.

2. Humidity

Humidity can cause your skin's pores to open up. This makes your pores vulnerable to all dirt and germs. Making your skin more prone to catching acne and acne-causing factors.

3. Active pathogens

Monsoons are a season ideal for various pathogens to breed in. Various bacterias, viruses, etc. are active in this pleasant and moist weather. This makes your skin more prone to these pathogens as well which also cause acne.

4. Unhealthy food

Monsoon weather often means unhealthy and fried street foods becoming part of your diet. Unlike summer, one might not want to indulge in refreshing and healthy foods. Avoid these foods as they increase sebum production in the skin. Sebum is the natural oil produced by the skin which might cause acne if produced in excess.

How can we prevent and treat monsoon acne?

Monsoon acne may not be completely avoidable but you may be able to reduce monsoon acne through these simple steps. Here are things to keep in mind this monsoon to avoid monsoon acne:

1. Toner

A toner is a water-based skin care product that helps reduce the size of our skin pores. The size of our pores determines how prone they are to absorbing different acne-causing particles. Toner reduces pore size and must be applied after cleanser.

2. Use antibacterial products

As discussed above, infection-causing pathogens may be one of the main causes of acne in the monsoon. Using antibacterial products can help clean off and kill these pathogens and keep your skin clean.

3. Exfoliate

Cleaning and washing your face thoroughly is essential to maintain clear skin free from dirt, bacteria, etc. Exfoliation is a skincare step that helps cleanse the skin on a deeper level and helps remove all the first, pathogens and other acne-causing factors from the skin.

4. Maintain immunity

Maintaining a strong immunity can help protect your skin and overall body from bacteria, viruses and other organisms.

5. Wash face regularly

Washing your face a few times a day can help remove acne-causing particles without having them stay on for the whole day.

In conclusion, keeping a proper skincare routine can help you avoid and treat monsoon acne. Besides this, what you eat and your lifestyle also influence your skin's health. You are encouraged to eat healthy foods and exercise regularly. Smoking and drinking may also cause a negative impact on your skin and must be avoided.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.