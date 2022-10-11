Acid Reflux: Understand These 5 Things If You Experience Acid Reflux Often

Eating foods rich in Iron can reduce acid reflux as they may be caused due to iron deficiency

First of all, let's understand what is acid reflux. Have you ever experienced an uncomfortable burning sensation in your chest? The situation when you feel a sour taste on your tastebuds. Well, a lot of times, that happens due to acid reflux. And, it is certainly not a healthy sign. However, when people go through something like this, they feel, it's because of acidity. Right? What if we tell you that it's wrong? Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, through a post on Instagram, shares some important things related to acid reflux.

In the caption, she states, “Acid Reflux is often misunderstood. We think it's because of excess stomach acid. Very rarely that's the case.”

Rashi shares the following points regarding acid reflux:

1) According to her, this health issue is the result of low stomach acid and not the other way around. She says that people with B12 and iron deficiencies can find it hard to secrete enough acid. Individuals with low HCL find it difficult to absorb B12 and iron. The stomach acid helps in extracting these nutrients from proteins.

2) This is also a major reason why people can't digest protein properly. That's when they often end up with symptoms like hair fall. They can't absorb B12 and ferritin, the two major nutrients required for hair growth. See the cycle?

3) A lot of times, in many cases, Rashi points out that an H pylori infection can go misdiagnosed or won't show up in your lab work. However, if you have symptoms, you'll have to work towards remission of those.

4) You should know that at times if you are constantly bloated after eating meals, feel gassy, and have issues with belching, you are probably low on stomach acids.

5) Eating food items (that you are sensitive to) on a regular basis can also cause reflux or GERD. Knowing your body well and understanding the food triggers or your threshold towards these foods is one way to start healing, Rashi adds.

Yes, often people prefer sticking to home remedies to deal with acid reflux. However, it's highly advisable to see the doctor if you think that the problem has started troubling you and can harm your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.