A Lot Has Been Said About Diabetes! Debunking Some Of The Common Myths And Facts About Diabetes

Excessive intake of sugar can lead to diabetes but that is not the primary reason of diabetes.

Highlights Generally, people suffer from type 2 diabetes which can be reversed Unlike high blood pressure, diabetes has some alarming symptoms Diabetes can be managed by injections of insulin

Diabetes or high blood sugar levels is a medical condition which is rising at an alarming rate. Diabetes mellitus is the body's inability to regulate the level of glucose(which is the main form of sugar in the body) in the blood. The body breaks down food into glucose and uses it as a source of energy. In healthy people insulin helps to regulate the glucose or sugar levels. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas. But in diabetics, the body does not produce enough insulin or does not use the produced insulin effectively. This results in a high level of glucose or sugar in the blood. There is a lot of information available about diabetes. However, some of it may not be true. In the following article, let us shed light on some of the popular myths and facts about diabetes.

People suffering from type 2 diabetes can effectively manage their blood sugar levels by a significant lifestyle change.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Are You Diabetic? You Must Follow These Diet Tips Suggested By Our Nutritionist

Debunking common diabetes myths:

Myth 1: Eating too much of sugar causes diabetes

Fact: Excessive intake of sugar can lead to diabetes but that is not the primary reason of diabetes. Other factors like stress, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy lifestyle and genetic factors can also lead to diabetes.

Myth 2: Type 2 diabetes cannot be reversed

Fact: There are two types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Generally, people suffer from type 2 diabetes which can be reversed. People suffering from type 2 diabetes can effectively manage their blood sugar levels by following a healthy diet, regular physical activity, reduce stress and adequate sleep.

Myth 3: Diabetes cannot eat sugar

Fact: Delhi based nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said, "Diabetics can have sugar occasionally if the blood sugar levels are under control with a balanced diet or medication. Try and derive the sugar from natural sources like jaggery, coconut sugar, dates or fruits."

But even natural sources of sugar should be eaten in moderation and in limited quantities.

Myth 4: All diabetes need to take insulin

Fact: Diabetes can be managed by injections of insulin. Insulin injection acts as a replacement for or supplement to your body's insulin. People suffering from type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin, so the insulin is injected in order to lower their blood sugar levels. Fortunately, many people with type 2 diabetes can manage diabetes with lifestyle changes and medication. However, if these treatments do not help to control blood sugar levels, these people will need insulin to help control their blood glucose levels.

Dr. Sujeet Jha said, "Insulin is one of the biggest discoveries we could have for the treatment of the chronic disease diabetes. Many people suffering from diabetes think that the insulin injection is taken when the disease gets complicated. However, this is not true as the injection insulin is absolutely safe. Moreover, insulin is a safe treatment which helps manage the disease better."

Myth 5: Thin people do not get diabetes

Fact: Thin people can also get diabetes. This is because diabetes is caused by a sedentary lifestyle, stress, unhealthy lifestyle and genetic factors.

"Type-1 diabetes also called IDDM (Insulin Dependent Diabetes Mellitus) is a type of diabetes that generally causes weight loss and happens to people with low body weight, " adds nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Myth 6: Diabetes have no symptoms

Fact: Unlike high blood pressure, diabetes have some alarming symptoms. These are excessive thirst or hunger, excessive weight loss or weight gain, blurred vision, slow healing of wounds, frequent urination, fatigue and irritability.

Also read: Yes, Diabetes Can Affect Your Sex Life. Make It Stop Now

Myth 7: Diabetics cannot eat rice, mangoes and bananas and other sweet fruits

Fact: There is a wide known popular belief that diabetes should eliminate rice, mangoes, bananas, water melons, cherries, litchis and other fruits from their diet. Fruits have fibre and other essential nutrients. Therefore, eliminating them completely from their diet is not a wise decision. Diabetics should focus on a balanced diet and can have these foods occasionally.

The same goes for rice as well. Rice is a good source of carbohydrates and when combined with lentils makes for a complete protein-rich meal. Therefore, even rice is not that unhealthy as you thought. Although, moderation and portion control is the key when you eat it. Also, you can include a lot of vegetables like carrots, peas, cauliflower, soya chunks and cottage cheese in your rice for that extra nutritional boost.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says, "Rice, mangoes and banana can spike a blood glucose levels rapidly but if the levels are in control, diabetics can enjoy these foods occasionally."

Also read: Vitamin D Intake Could Lower Diabetes Risk; Top 5 Sources Of Vit D

(Dr. Sujeet Jha is the Director of Institute of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Max Healthcare)

(Nmami Agarwal is a nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.