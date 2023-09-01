9 Reasons Why Maintaining An Ideal Weight Is Essential For Good Health

It is important to aim for a balanced lifestyle that includes a nutritious diet & regular exercise

The ideal weight can vary depending on factors such as age, height, body composition, muscle mass, and overall health. Body Mass Index (BMI) is often used as a general guideline to determine if an individual's weight is within a healthy range. However, it is important to note that BMI is not a perfect indicator of health, as it does not take into account muscle mass or the distribution of fat.

Being within a healthy weight range is generally associated with improved health outcomes. Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the risk of various chronic diseases. It can also positively impact mental well-being, joint health, sleep quality, and overall physical functioning. In this article, we discuss the many ways in which maintaining ideal weight can ensure better health.

9 Ways in which maintaining ideal weight boosts overall health:

1. Reduced risk of chronic diseases

Maintaining an ideal weight can help lower the risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Excess weight can put strain on the organs and increase inflammation in the body, leading to a higher risk of these health conditions.

2. Improved cardiovascular health

Being at an ideal weight helps keep cholesterol levels and blood pressure within a healthy range. This can reduce the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke.

3. Enhanced respiratory function

Excess weight can lead to difficulty breathing, as it puts pressure on the lungs and airways. Maintaining an ideal weight can improve respiratory function, allowing for better lung capacity and oxygen intake.

4. Reduced joint pain

Carrying excess weight can put strain on the joints, leading to joint pain and an increased risk of conditions such as osteoarthritis. Maintaining an ideal weight can alleviate this strain and reduce joint pain.

5. Improved mental health

Weight management and a healthy body weight are closely linked to mental well-being. Studies have shown that maintaining a healthy weight can improve self-esteem, body image, and overall mental health.

6. Enhanced energy levels

Carrying excess weight can contribute to fatigue and a lack of energy. Maintaining an ideal weight can improve energy levels, allowing for increased productivity and overall quality of life.

7. Better sleep quality

Obesity and weight gain have been associated with sleep disorders such as sleep apnea. Achieving and maintaining an ideal weight can improve sleep quality and alleviate sleep-related issues.

8. Improved fertility

For individuals who are trying to conceive, maintaining an ideal weight can increase fertility. Obesity has been linked to hormonal imbalances that can affect reproductive health and decrease fertility.

9. Increased longevity

Studies have consistently shown that maintaining a healthy weight is associated with a longer life expectancy. By reducing the risk of chronic diseases and promoting overall health, maintaining an ideal weight can increase longevity.

It is important to aim for a balanced lifestyle that includes a nutritious diet, regular physical activity, and good mental health practices rather than solely focusing on a number on the scale. Consulting with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian can help determine an appropriate weight range and provide personalised advice for achieving better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.