9 Immunity-Boosting Foods You Should Start Your Day With This Monsoon

During the monsoon season, our immune system tends to weaken, making us more susceptible to various infections and diseases. Hence, it becomes crucial to include foods in our diet that can boost our immunity and keep us healthy. Keep reading as we share immunity-boosting foods you should start your day with this monsoon.

9 Immunity-boosting foods to eat during this monsoon:

1. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for strengthening our immune system. Vitamin C helps in increasing the production of white blood cells, which in turn, helps to fight off infections.

2. Ginger

Ginger is a powerful root known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It aids in improving our immunity and also helps in relieving cold and cough symptoms. Adding grated ginger to your morning tea or having ginger-infused warm water can work wonders for your immune system.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory spice that has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It contains a compound called curcumin, which helps in boosting our immune system. Adding a pinch of turmeric to your morning oats or smoothies can be beneficial.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is packed with probiotics, also called "good bacteria," which help in maintaining a healthy gut. A healthy gut is essential for a robust immune system. Start your day with a bowl of yogurt topped with berries or nuts for a delicious and immune-boosting breakfast.

5. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help in strengthening our immune system. These vegetables are also rich in fibre, which aids in better digestion.

6. Almonds

Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients including vitamin E, which is known to enhance our immune response. A handful of almonds in the morning can provide you with the required dose of vitamin E along with other beneficial nutrients like fibre and healthy fats.

7. Garlic

Garlic is well-known for its immune-boosting properties. It contains a compound called allicin, which has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. Incorporating garlic in your morning meals, such as adding it to eggs or toast, can help in improving your immunity.

8. Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. These antioxidants help in fighting against free radicals and can enhance our immune system's overall function. Adding a handful of berries to your morning cereal or smoothie can provide a healthy immune kick-start.

9. Green tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants called catechins, which help in boosting our immune system. It also contains an amino acid called L-theanine, which has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. Replacing your regular morning beverage with a cup of green tea can be a healthy choice for your immune system.

In conclusion, incorporating these immunity-boosting foods into your morning routine during the monsoon season can provide the necessary nutrients and antioxidants needed for a strong immune system. Along with a balanced diet and regular exercise, these foods can help in reducing the risk of infections and diseases, keeping you healthy and protected during the monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.