9 Hacks To Increase Your Daily Protein Intake

Make your protein bars at home using simple ingredients like oats, protein powder, nut butter, and honey

Protein is an essential part of a healthy diet and should be consumed regularly and adequately. Increasing daily protein intake is essential for supporting muscle growth, repair, and overall health. Read on as we share a list of hacks that will help you boost your daily protein intake.

Try these smart hacks to help boost your daily protein intake:

1. Start your day with protein

Begin your day with a protein-rich breakfast to kickstart your metabolism and keep you feeling full and satisfied until your next meal. Include foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, protein smoothies, or tofu scramble to increase your morning protein intake.

2. Snack on protein

Incorporate protein-rich snacks into your daily routine to keep hunger at bay and prevent overeating during meals. Opt for portable options like protein bars, nuts, seeds, cheese sticks, or edamame for convenient and satisfying snacks on the go.

3. Add protein to your coffee

Boost your morning coffee with a scoop of protein powder to increase its protein content without adding extra calories or sugar. Blend your coffee with protein powder, almond milk, and a dash of cinnamon for a delicious and energising protein boost.

4. Sneak protein into smoothies

Pack your smoothies with protein by adding ingredients like protein powder, Greek yogurt, nut butter, or silken tofu. Blend your favourite fruits and veggies with protein-rich additions for a nutritious and filling meal or snack.

5. Top your meals with protein

Sprinkle protein-rich toppings onto your meals to increase their protein content and enhance their flavour and texture. Add ingredients like grilled chicken, salmon, chickpeas, tofu, or cottage cheese to salads, soups, wraps, or grain bowls for added protein and satiety.

6. DIY protein bars or bites

Make your own protein bars or energy bites at home using simple ingredients like oats, protein powder, nut butter, and honey. Prepare a batch ahead of time for a convenient and nutritious snack option that you can enjoy throughout the week.

7. Include protein in every meal

Make it a habit to include a source of protein in every meal to ensure you're meeting your daily protein needs. Aim to fill half of your plate with protein-rich foods like lean meats, fish, poultry, eggs, tofu, tempeh, or legumes for balanced and satisfying meals.

8. Hydrate with protein drinks

Stay hydrated while increasing your protein intake by opting for protein-rich beverages like protein shakes, smoothies, or fortified plant-based milks. Choose options with minimal added sugars and artificial ingredients for a nutritious and hydrating protein boost.

9. Prep protein-packed snacks

Prepare protein-packed snacks ahead of time and portion them into individual containers for easy grab-and-go options throughout the week. Stock your fridge or pantry with pre-portioned servings of hard-boiled eggs, sliced deli meat, roasted chickpeas, or protein-rich muffins for convenient and nutritious snacks whenever hunger strikes.

To follow these hacks for best results, it's important to prioritise variety, balance, and moderation in your diet. Additionally, listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues, and adjust your protein intake accordingly to support your health and fitness goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.