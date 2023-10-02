9 Factors That Are Increasing Your Risk Of A Magnesium Deficiency

Eating a diet rich in magnesium can help reduce risk of magnesium deficiency

Magnesium deficiency occurs when the body does not have enough magnesium, an essential mineral crucial for various bodily functions. It can lead to symptoms such as muscle cramps, weakness, fatigue, loss of appetite, and abnormal heart rhythms. Several factors can contribute to magnesium deficiency. Read on as we share these factors and also share tips to help you overcome and even prevent magnesium deficiency.

9 Factors that may be responsible for a magnesium deficiency:

1. High alcohol intake

Excessive alcohol consumption can interfere with the absorption and storage of magnesium in the body. To overcome this, one should limit alcohol intake or avoid it altogether. Alcohol not only inhibits absorption of magnesium in the body but also cause various other health issues. Make sure to drink responsibly.

2. Chronic diarrhoea

Frequent and prolonged episodes of diarrhoea can lead to magnesium loss. Treating the underlying cause of the diarrhoea and replenishing magnesium levels through supplementation or magnesium-rich foods can help overcome this. Proper treatment and management of gastrointestinal disorders can improve magnesium absorption.

3. Poor diet

Following a diet that is low in magnesium-rich foods can increase the risk of deficiency. Including magnesium-rich foods such as dark leafy greens, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes in the diet can help overcome this. Also include foods like avocados, almonds, cashews, and beans in your diet to ensure an adequate magnesium intake.

4. High caffeine intake

Consuming excessive amounts of caffeine, found in coffee, tea, energy drinks, and chocolate, can increase the urinary excretion of magnesium. Reducing caffeine intake or balancing it with adequate magnesium intake can help overcome this.

5. Medications

Certain medications, such as diuretics, proton pump inhibitors, and antibiotics, can interfere with magnesium absorption or increase its excretion. Consulting with a healthcare professional and considering magnesium supplementation may be necessary to overcome this.

6. Chronic stress

Stress triggers the release of stress hormones that can deplete magnesium levels in the body. Implementing stress-management techniques like meditation, exercise, and relaxation can help overcome this.

7. Age

Older adults are at a higher risk of magnesium deficiency due to reduced absorption and increased urinary excretion. A magnesium supplement or adjusting the diet to include more magnesium-rich foods can overcome this.

8. Gastrointestinal disorders

Conditions like Crohn's disease and celiac disease can impair magnesium absorption. Treating these underlying conditions and considering magnesium supplementation may be necessary to overcome this.

9. Certain health conditions

People with diabetes, kidney disease, or alcohol dependency may have a higher risk of magnesium deficiency. Close monitoring of magnesium levels and considering magnesium supplementation under medical supervision can help overcome this.

If dietary sources are insufficient, magnesium supplements can help meet daily requirements. Consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplements. If you are taking medications known to affect magnesium levels, discuss with your healthcare provider to explore alternative options or make necessary adjustments.

It is important to note that these factors may contribute to an increased risk of magnesium deficiency, but individual needs may vary. Consulting with a healthcare professional is recommended for proper assessment and personalised guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.