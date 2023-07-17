8 Superfoods For Better Immunity During Monsoon

Vitamin C is known to boost immunity by stimulating the production of white blood cells

What we eat impacts our health as well as our immunity. Eating foods rich in nutrients that boost our health can also help maintain a strong immune system. Having a strong immune system is essential during the monsoon season.

Monsoon season increases our risk of illnesses due to an increase in the number of infection-causing organisms. Besides maintaining good hygiene, drinking clean water, and avoiding unhygienic food, we can also add superfoods to our diet for better immunity. Keep reading as we discuss superfoods you can add to your monsoon diet for better immunity.

8 Superfoods that can boost your immunity during monsoon:

1. Turmeric

Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric can help strengthen the immune system and fight off infections. Turmeric is an essential part of south Asian households and can be incorporated in a large variety of recipes.

2. Ginger

Ginger is a natural remedy for boosting immunity and fighting colds and flu. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help prevent infections. Ginger is rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants that help strengthen the immune system. It provides essential nutrients to support the body's defence mechanisms.

3. Garlic

Garlic is popular for its immune-boosting properties. It can help enhance the production of white blood cells, which play a vital role in fighting infections. Similar to turmeric and ginger, garlic can be added to a variety of recipes to ensure adequate intake.

4. Spinach

Packed with vitamins C, E, and A, as well as antioxidants, spinach is a great superfood to include in your diet to improve immunity. Spinach is also rich in zinc. Zinc is an important mineral that supports immune function and enhances the production of immune cells.

5. Blueberries

Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, blueberries can help protect the body against illnesses during the monsoon season. Vitamin C is known to boost immunity by stimulating the production of white blood cells, which are crucial in fighting off infections. Along with blueberries, include foods rich in Vitamin C like oranges, lemons, strawberries, bell peppers, and kiwis in your diet.

6. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health and strengthen the immune system. Probiotics are good bacteria that promote gut health and enhance the immune system. You can also include foods like kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi in your diet along with yogurt to provide the body with beneficial bacteria.

7. Almonds

Almonds are a great source of vitamin E, which is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. They also contain antioxidants that can help the body fight off infections. However, like most nuts, almonds are high in calories and must always be eaten in moderation.

8. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins, which can help strengthen the immune system and protect against various infections. Along with boosting immunity, green tea can also help boost metabolism and provide a variety of health benefits.

Remember, a healthy diet should be combined with other healthy lifestyle practices like regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, and good hygiene to maintain overall well-being and boost immunity during monsoon or any other season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.