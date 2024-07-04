10 Superfoods For Better Immunity During Monsoon

These superfoods can boost your immunity this monsoon

During the monsoon season, we are more prone to getting sick due to increased humidity, which creates an ideal environment for the growth and spread of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The sudden temperature changes and damp conditions can weaken our immune system, making us more susceptible to infections such as colds, flu, and gastrointestinal issues. Consuming superfoods, which are nutrient-rich foods considered especially beneficial for health and well-being, can enhance the immune system. Read on as we list some superfoods you can add to your diet for better immunity this monsoon.

Superfoods to help boost your immunity this monsoon:

1. Ginger

Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It contains compounds like gingerol, which can help in reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. These properties are crucial during the monsoon when the body is more susceptible to infections.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Curcumin enhances the immune system's ability to fight off infections and reduce inflammation. Turmeric can be added to milk, curries, and soups.

3. Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, which has antimicrobial and antiviral properties. It helps in boosting the immune system by stimulating the production of white blood cells and enhancing the body's defence mechanisms.

4. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for the production of white blood cells. These cells are key to fighting infections. Vitamin C also helps in the repair and growth of tissues.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that improve gut health. A healthy gut is crucial for a strong immune system as it helps in the production of antibodies. You can add fruits or a drizzle of honey to your yogurt for added flavour.

6. Almonds

Almonds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps in maintaining a healthy immune system. Vitamin E is fat-soluble, which means it requires the presence of fat to be absorbed properly. A handful of almonds as a snack, added to oatmeal, or in smoothies are great ways to include them in your diet.

7. Spinach

Spinach is packed with numerous antioxidants and beta carotene, which increase the infection-fighting ability of the immune system. It is also rich in vitamin C and E, both of which are crucial for a strong immune response.

8. Green tea

Green tea contains flavonoids, a type of antioxidant, and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which enhances immune function. Drinking 2-3 cups of green tea daily can provide the best benefits. You can enjoy it hot or cold, with a squeeze of lemon for added vitamin C.

9. Papaya

Papaya is rich in vitamin C and also has digestive enzymes like papain that have anti-inflammatory effects. It provides a significant amount of vitamins A, C, and E, all of which are essential for a healthy immune system.

10. Mushrooms

Mushrooms, particularly shiitake and maitake, contain beta-glucans, which are known to enhance immune response. They also provide B vitamins and selenium, which are essential for the immune system. Add mushrooms to soups, stews, stir-fries, or grill them as a side dish.

By including these superfoods in your diet, especially during the monsoon season, you can help bolster your immune system and reduce the risk of infections.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.