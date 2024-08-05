Try These Superfoods To Fight Diseases This Monsoon

These superfoods reduce risk of diseases in monsoon

We are more prone to diseases during the monsoon season due to the increased humidity and water stagnation, which create favourable conditions for the spread of infections and vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. Superfoods are nutrient-rich foods considered particularly beneficial for health and well-being due to their high concentrations of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients. Incorporating certain superfoods into our diet can help boost our immune system and fight off diseases during the monsoon. In this article, we share a list of superfoods that can help you fight off monsoon diseases this rainy season.

Superfoods to help fight diseases during the monsoon season

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, thanks to the compound curcumin. During the monsoon, the damp and humid conditions can lead to a higher risk of infections and inflammatory diseases. Turmeric helps boost the immune system, reducing the likelihood of colds, coughs, and flu.

2. Ginger

Ginger is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant superfood. It can help combat respiratory infections and soothe sore throats, which are common during the monsoon. Gingerol, the active compound in ginger, has antimicrobial properties that help fight off pathogens.

3. Garlic

Garlic is known for its immune-boosting properties due to its high content of allicin, a compound with antimicrobial and antiviral effects. During the monsoon, garlic can help ward off infections by enhancing the body's ability to fight bacteria and viruses.

4. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, which help strengthen the immune system and protect against infections. During the monsoon, green tea can support the body in fighting off colds and flu. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help reduce inflammation in the body.

5. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that boosts the immune system. Vitamin C increases the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections.

6. Yogurt

Yogurt is a probiotic-rich food that supports gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. A healthy gut is crucial for a robust immune system, as a significant portion of the immune response is regulated by the gut.

7. Basil (Tulsi)

Basil, particularly Holy Basil (Tulsi), is revered for its medicinal properties. It has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting effects. Consuming basil during the monsoon can help protect against respiratory infections and strengthen the immune system.

8. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, are packed with essential nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They provide a steady source of energy and help in maintaining overall health.

9. Spinach

Spinach is a nutrient-dense leafy green rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron and magnesium. These nutrients are essential for a strong immune system. The antioxidants in spinach help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, reducing the risk of infections.

10. Mushrooms

Mushrooms, particularly varieties like shiitake, maitake, and reishi, are known for their immune-boosting properties. They contain beta-glucans, which enhance the activity of immune cells. Mushrooms also have antiviral and antibacterial effects, helping to protect against infections.

In summary, incorporating these superfoods into your diet during the monsoon can provide a robust defence against diseases and infections.

