8 Diabetes Signs Only Seen In Women

Signs of diabetes can vary between men and women due to differences in hormonal makeup, reproductive health, and how diabetes impacts these systems. While both genders may experience classic symptoms like increased thirst, frequent urination, and fatigue, women might notice unique symptoms tied to their hormonal cycles, pregnancy, or menopause. Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or gestational diabetes increase diabetes risk in women and may present additional challenges. Moreover, fluctuating oestrogen and progesterone levels can influence blood sugar regulation, leading to symptoms that may not be as pronounced in men. Understanding these gender-specific differences is essential for early diagnosis and effective management. Keep reading as we share a list of signs of diabetes only women experience and why.

8 Signs of diabetes seen only in women

1. Yeast infections

High blood sugar levels create an environment conducive to yeast overgrowth, leading to recurrent vaginal yeast infections. Symptoms include itching, burning, and thick white discharge. Yeast thrives on excess glucose in the urine and vaginal secretions, making women with diabetes particularly susceptible.

2. Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Women with diabetes are at higher risk for UTIs due to weakened immunity and high sugar concentrations in urine, which encourage bacterial growth. Symptoms include frequent urination, burning sensations, and cloudy or foul-smelling urine. UTIs, if left untreated, can escalate to kidney infections.

3. PCOS Symptoms

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a hormonal disorder linked to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes in women. Symptoms include irregular periods, excessive hair growth, and difficulty losing weight. Women with PCOS may develop diabetes at a younger age compared to those without the condition.

4. Gestational diabetes during pregnancy

This temporary condition develops in pregnant women when hormonal changes interfere with insulin function. Symptoms may include excessive thirst and frequent urination, although many women are asymptomatic. Gestational diabetes increases the risk of complications for both mother and baby, as well as future type 2 diabetes.

5. Sexual dysfunction

Diabetes can cause reduced blood flow and nerve damage (diabetic neuropathy), leading to vaginal dryness, discomfort during intercourse, or decreased libido in women. These issues may also result from hormonal imbalances linked to poor glucose control.

6. Menstrual cycle irregularities

Fluctuating blood sugar levels can disrupt menstrual cycles, causing irregular or skipped periods. This is particularly common in women with poorly managed diabetes or those entering perimenopause, as hormonal shifts impact glucose regulation.

7. Pregnancy complications

Women with preexisting diabetes are at a higher risk of pregnancy-related complications, including preeclampsia, preterm delivery, and large birth weight babies (macrosomia). Proper blood sugar control before and during pregnancy is crucial to minimise risks.

8. Menopause-related issues

Diabetes can exacerbate menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings. Lower oestrogen levels during menopause may worsen insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control, leading to more pronounced diabetes-related symptoms.

Understanding these gender-specific signs is vital for early detection and tailored management strategies for women with diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.