8 Amazing Benefits Of Eating Cherries

Cherries, like many fruits, are healthy and can be a great addition to your diet, including during the summer season. They are low in calories and fat, making them a suitable choice for those watching their weight. Cherries are also rich in vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C, potassium, and fibre, which are essential for maintaining overall health.

In the summer, cherries are in season, which means they are at their peak freshness and taste. Eating seasonally ensures the fruits are more flavourful and nutrient-dense. Additionally, cherries are a hydrating fruit, with high water content, making them a perfect summer snack to help stay hydrated. Cherries are not only delicious but also offer a range of amazing health benefits. Keep reading as we share reasons why adding cherries to your diet can be beneficial for your overall well-being.

8 Benefits of consuming cherries:

1. Anti-inflammatory properties

Cherries contain compounds called anthocyanins, which give them their bright red colour and also act as powerful antioxidants. These antioxidants help reduce inflammation in the body, which can potentially alleviate symptoms of conditions such as arthritis and gout.

2. Rich in vitamins and minerals

Cherries are a great source of essential nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. Vitamin C supports a healthy immune system, potassium helps maintain proper heart function and blood pressure levels, and fibre aids in digestion and helps regulate bowel movements.

3. Promote healthy sleep

Cherries are one of the few natural food sources that contain melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep patterns. Consuming cherries or cherry juice can potentially help regulate sleep-wake cycles, improve sleep quality, and regulate sleep disorders like insomnia.

4. Aid in exercise recovery

The anti-inflammatory properties of cherries are especially beneficial for athletes and individuals engaged in intense physical activity. Consuming cherries can potentially reduce post-exercise muscle soreness and inflammation, helping speed up recovery and supporting optimal athletic performance.

5. Support heart health

Cherries are packed with heart-healthy compounds, including anthocyanins and flavonoids. These compounds have been shown to lower the risk of heart disease by reducing levels of inflammation, cholesterol, and blood pressure. Including cherries in your diet can contribute to improved cardiovascular health.

6. Manage weight

Cherries can be a great addition to a weight-management plan since they are relatively low in calories while being nutrient-dense. Their natural sweetness can also help satisfy cravings for sugary desserts, making them a healthier alternative for managing your sweet tooth.

7. Ease digestion

Cherries contain a good amount of fibre, which is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system. Consuming cherries can help alleviate constipation and promote regular bowel movements, supporting overall gut health.

8. Maintain brain function

Anthocyanins present in cherries have been associated with improved cognitive function and memory. These powerful antioxidants help protect brain cells from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of age-related neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

When consuming cherries, it is important to keep in mind portion sizes. While cherries are healthy, they do contain natural sugars and should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Allergies or sensitivities to cherries should also be considered when incorporating them into your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.