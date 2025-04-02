Why Washington DC's Cherry Blossoms Should Be On Your Bucket List - Even Obama Agrees

If there is ever a perfect time to visit Washington DC, it is now. The iconic cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin are in full bloom, painting the city in delicate shades of pink and white. Every year, travellers from all over the world flock to witness this fleeting spectacle, and this time, even former US President Barack Obama could not resist stepping out for a morning stroll under the blossoms.

Taking to Instagram, Obama shared snapshots of his walk, writing, "It's fun to be able to play tourist once in a while. The cherry blossoms were beautiful this morning!" And honestly, he is right. There is something almost magical about DC during peak bloom - the soft petals drifting in the air, the reflection of blossoms in the water, and the crisp spring breeze making it all feel like a scene from a postcard.

While Obama was enjoying his peaceful walk, he accidentally photobombed what might be the most adorable cherry blossom portrait of the season. Entrepreneur and mum-of-two Portia Moore was capturing a special moment with her children, Preston and Belle, unaware that the former President was strolling by in the background.

Moore later shared the heartwarming shot on Instagram, recounting the moment her husband pointed out Obama's presence. "I was just focused on making sure Preston did not run towards the water (peak mum moment). After that, I asked my husband, 'What were you saying?' He goes, 'That was President Obama who just walked by!'"

Her photographer scrolled through the pictures and, sure enough, there was Obama-casually walking past as the kids posed under the cherry trees. The image instantly became a cherished family heirloom.

Obama himself joined in on the fun, commenting on the post, "Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! My bad for stepping into the shot."

Why DC's Cherry Blossoms Should Be On Your Travel List

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, held every spring, is one of Washington DC's biggest attractions. The Yoshino cherry trees were originally a gift from Japan in 1912, symbolising friendship and renewal. Today, their bloom transforms the city into a dreamy pink wonderland, with the Tidal Basin being the most picturesque spot to take it all in.

Visitors can enjoy boat rides, scenic walks, and even picnics under the blossoms. The festival also features cultural performances, parades, and light displays, making it a must-visit for anyone planning a springtime trip to the US capital.

So, if you ever needed a reason to visit Washington DC in spring, let this be it. And who knows? You might just stumble upon a former President on his own cherry blossom stroll!