70% North Indian Women At High Risk Of Diabetes: 6 Simple Tips To Cut Your Diabetes Risk

Despite exposure to sunlight, 68.6% pre-diabetic women are vitamin D deficient

You may not realize how important vitamin D is for your health until it places you at an increased risk of certain diseases. While you may think that vitamin D deficiencies are an uncommon occurrence, a recent study begs to differ. It suggests that 70% north-Indian women are in fact vitamin D deficient! And to make matters worse, it increases their risk of developing type 2-diabetes. This study was conducted by the Fortis C-Doc in association with Diabetes Foundation of India and National Diabetes Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation and AIIMS. This effect was more relevant in pre-diabetic women. Pre-diabetic people are those who have high blood sugar levels but not high enough to qualify as type-2 diabetes. The results revealed that low vitamin D levels in women are linked to high blood sugar levels. A study published in the British Medical Journal revealed that despite exposure to sunlight, 68.6% pre-diabetic women are vitamin D deficient. Only 5.5% women had sufficient vitamin D levels. Vitamin D deficiency can also affect your bone health.

Type-2 diabetes is a condition characterized by insulin resistance which results in high blood sugar levels in the body. It affects millions across the globe every year. But the good news is that it is largely preventable and that too, with the help of simple lifestyle alterations.

Here are 6 simple ways you can cut your diabetes risk.

1. Cut down on carbs and refined sugar

Carbs and refined sugar increase your blood sugar levels. Your body breaks down these foods quickly into molecules which are absorbed in your blood stream rapidly. To combat this, your pancreas produces insulin. Overtime, your body becomes resistant to insulin and blood sugar levels continue to rise; these factors contribute to the development of type-2 diabetes. According to a detailed analysis, people who consumed too much of carbs and refined sugar are at an increased risk of developing diabetes. Therefore, you must cut down on your carbs and sugar intake.

2. Watch your portions

There are days when food seems irresistible. This makes you prone to overeating. But is it a healthy habit? Of course not! It contributes to weight gain, and over time, it may contribute to the development of type-2 diabetes. Eating too much increase your blood sugar levels rapidly. Insulin is also released in the body to control blood sugar levels. Over time, it may increase the risk of diabetes. Portion control can be helpful in this case.

3. Stick to a high-fibre diet

A high-fibre diet includes foods which do not break down easily. These foods take much longer to digest and do not contribute to a sudden spike in blood sugar. They also prevent you from eating too much and too often. Slow absorption of food and a sense of fullness together contribute to a lower risk of diabetes.

4. Stick to a low-carb diet

A low-carb diet or a ketogenic diet can be very helpful for inducing weight loss. But besides that, it helps you keep diabetes at bay. Minimizing carbs prevents sudden blood sugar spikes which lowers your risk of type-2 diabetes.

5. Weight loss if you are obese

Being obese and overweight are some of the important contributing factors of diabetes. These stem from a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits. Therefore, spending some time in the gym, shedding those extra pounds, especially the ones accumulated around your belly, can be helpful in cutting your diabetes risk.

6. Exercise

Exercising is a great way to keep you fit. It helps burn additional calories and induces weight loss as well. Another important benefit of exercise is its ability to increase insulin sensitivity of cells. Frequent workouts are strongly linked to better insulin function and response. Look for a form of workout which you would enjoy and practice it regularly to keep diabetes at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.