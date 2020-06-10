7 Ways To Avoid Migraine When Travelling

Migraine can be prevented by reducing intake of caffeine

Learning about migraine triggers is one of the most effective ways to prevent migraine attack. Common factors that lead to migraine include stress, periods, fatigue, excessive intake of caffeine, skipping meals or fasting, change in weather and certain smells. Staying in a quiet and dark room, trying hot or cold therapy and taking rest can help in controlling headache caused by migraine under usual circumstances. However, special precautions need to be taken when travelling in order to prevent a migraine attack or be prepared for it.

Migraine: Tips to avoid migraine while traveling

A migraine patient needs to prepare in advance when a trip is awaited. Following are a few tips that can help:

1. Eat right: Your diet needs to be appropriate, irrespective of an impending travel. As mentioned above, you need to take note of the triggers and avoid eating those foods, especially before a trip.

2. Stay away from smoke: Pre-plan your trip so that you don't have to be anywhere near smokers. Get smoke-free rental cars and opt for non-smoking rooms.

3. Sleep well: While this maybe difficult when you are travelling, trying follow your regular sleep routine can be helpful in preventing a migraine episode.

4. Plan ahead: Organise your itinerary so that you are able to manage all of the above factors. It can also help you avoid stress and prevent a migraine episode.

5. Cut back on caffeine intake: Excess of any food or drink can cause migraine. When you're on-the-go, your cups of coffee or tea may go from two to four, or even more. Caffeine can trigger headache. It is thus important to keep a check on its intake when you are traveling.

Cut back on caffeine intake when travelling

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Drink sufficient water: Dehydration is considered to be a cause of headache and may trigger migraine. Set a reminder on your phone for drinking water so that you don't miss on it while travelling.

7. Do not skip meals: Skipping meals is a common trigger of migraine. Carry one meal or a healthy snack with you whenever you are stepping out. It can be ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black chanas, nuts and seeds, or a club sandwich.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.