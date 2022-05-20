7 Tips To Stay Productive While Working (& How To Avoid Burnout)

Stretching during work breaks can boost energy and happy hormones in the body

Sitting in front of a screen for the majority part of the day can be tiring. It not only hinders your health but also reduces your productivity. Maintaining a healthy state of mind while working is essential for your overall well-being.

Long hours in front of the screen can also result in stress and tension. Hence, it is important to identify ways in which you can avoid burnout and also increase your productivity at work.

7 tips to keep you energised and motivated while working

Set a work routine

If you wish to perform at your optimum level at work, the first thing to do is set a routine. Drawing a rough map of how you intend on finishing your tasks can help you better perform your work goals. Dividing your work for the day into smaller tasks can avoid burnout and stress.

Divide your workplace and living space

One of the main reasons you might be working overworked or lazy might be due to your workspace. If you work from home, we advise you to separate your workplace from your bedroom and leisure space. Working in your bedroom might make you lazy and lower your productivity. On the other hand, sleeping in the same place you work might hinder your sleep. Our mind often connects the space with certain moods, hence, sleeping and working from the same spot might cause you to feel constantly under stress and low energy.

Take short breaks

One of the best ways you can stay energised and avoid burnout is by taking necessary breaks. These breaks can be whatever might seem relaxing to you. You can take a little walk, listen to some music, stretch, and so on.

Listen to music

Music has been proven to promote the production of happy hormones in the body. This boost in the production of dopamine, serotonin, and other happy hormones makes us feel energised. When our mood is elevated and energy levels are heightened, it instantly increases our productivity.

Coffee & tea breaks

Although drinking multiple servings of coffee and tea at work is considered unhealthy. Sticking to 1-2 servings might help you boost your energy levels. High consumption of these caffeinated drinks might dehydrate the body. This further might decrease your energy levels.

Stretch

Stretching is another effortless way to boost energy and happy hormones in the body. Practicing a few sitting or standing stretching exercises increases blood circulation in the body. Stretching can instantly make you feel energised and better your productivity.

Drink water

Drinking water throughout the day is essential if you want to maintain good energy levels. When your body is dehydrated, the ability at which it performs various functions is reduced. Hence, drinking ample water throughout the day is necessary to have a productive and energised day at work. You can also pre-prepare detox water for the day to make water intake more fun.

In conclusion, in order to increase productivity and avoid burnout, you must give your body and mind much-needed breaks. Taking breaks, eating well, and drinking simple water is the key to staying energised. Along with these work changes, we also advise you to get enough sleep. You should feel well-rested before you commence a long day of work.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.