7 Haircare Mistakes You Are Making During Summer

Washing your hair multiple times a week can worsen hair health

Our weather plays a crucial role in our health. How we may be feeling and how prone we are to certain illnesses are also influenced by the weather. The hot summer weather can also affect the health of our hair.

Our hair is influenced by the weather, our diet, lifestyle, and many other factors. The harmful UV rays of the sun can cause premature greying. Similarly, there are various other hair issues that may arise. In this article, we discuss some common haircare mistakes people make in summer.

7 haircare mistakes you may be making this summer:

1. Washing your hair too much

The hot summer weather can make you sweat more than usual. This sweat and dirt might make you want to wash your hair regularly. However, excessive shampooing can damage your hair and dry it out. Washing your hair more than twice a week can dry your hair out and may even cause dandruff and other hair issues.

2. Not using a heat protectant

A heat protectant as the name suggests protects your hair from the heat you might apply to them. Heat protectants are mostly available are water-based sprays and help apply a shield of protection on your hair. Although they subdue the damage of direct heat on your hair, you are still advised against using heating products as they can damage your hair's health overtime.

3. Going under the sun too much

As mentioned in the beginning, prolonged exposure to the sun has been proven to cause premature greying of hair. Premature greying of hair may be caused due to the lack of melanin in the hair. As we grow older, greying hair is normal. However, sun exposure may speed up this process.

4. Exposing your hair to pool water

Summer means swimming and partaking in fun and refreshing physical activities. Pool water often contains various chemicals to keep space for the people swimming in them. Prolonged exposure to pool water can dry your hair out and may even make them frizzy. You are encouraged to always wear a rubber cap when in the swimming pool.

5. Not covering your hair enough

Besides sun exposure, prolonged exposure to humidity and pollution can also affect your hair's health. Exposure to humid weather can make your hair frizzy and make them very hard to manage. Along with this, exposure to polluted air can also cause harm to our hair due to all the toxins.

6. Heat styling too often

Heating styling can cause damage to your hair. Even if you are using heat protectants, we advise you to keep heat-styling to a minimum. Repeated heating of hair can cause poorly affect the health of your hair follicles. This directly impacts your hair's volume.

7. Not using enough after-shampoo products

Summer is all about going out and about. One might be too busy and skin important parts of a haircare routine. You must always use a conditioner and hair serum post-showering to restore your hair's moisture.

In conclusion, many of your hair issues may be due to the weather or wrong habits. Besides keeping these mistakes in mind, we also encourage you to take good care of your diet. What you eat also significantly influences your hair's health. Eating foods rich in antioxidants, protein, calcium, healthy fats, and so on can help improve your hair health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.