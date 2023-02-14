6 Impressive Reasons Why You Must Add Beans To Your Diet

Apart from being our favourites for their earthy and delicious flavours, beans like rajma, black beans, soybean and lima have tons of health benefits. Though they come in different shapes, sizes, colours, textures and flavours, beans are surprisingly similar in nutrient composition and health quotient. From heart health to immune boosting, beans are a powerhouse of vital nutrients, as per nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. In an Instagram post, the health expert lists down the various benefits of including beans in the diet.

6 health benefits of having beans

1. Nutritional benefits

Beans are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, promoting overall health by flushing out toxins, cleaning the blood and fighting diseases.

2. Good for diabetics

Being rich in fiber, beans have a low glycemic index and provide sustained energy. "The fiber in beans helps to fill you up while promoting a healthy digestive tract and lowering blood cholesterol levels," the nutritionist said.

3. Helps improve bone health

Consuming beans is a good way to reach your recommended calcium level, which in return strengthens our bones.

4. Boost immunity

Several compounds and inhibitors found in beans can help prevent cancer and its growth.

5. Protein for vegetarians

Beans are a "great source of vegetarian protein." It provides 8-10g per serving and can create a complete protein meal when combined with rice.

Anjali Mukerjee suggests including about 1 cup of beans daily in the diet for best health results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.