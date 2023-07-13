Durian's dietary fibre aids in facilitating easier bowel movements

Although there are many different durian fruit kinds, they are all distinguished by their sharp exterior and potent aroma. The nutrition value of durian is relatively high when compared to other fruits. It is considered a distinctive tropical fruit.

It is well-liked in Southeast Asia, where people refer to it as "the king of fruits." More vitamins and minerals are present in durian than in most other fruits. Read on as we list some of the amazing benefits of adding this tropical fruit to your diet.

6 Benefits of consuming Durian:

1. High nutritional value

The pulp of durian is a fantastic source of many elements necessary for human nutrition. It contains a lot of vitamins, including vitamin A, vitamin C, a natural antioxidant, and B-complex vitamins including folic acid, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and vitamin B6 that are good for your health. Additionally, it has a healthy amount of minerals including phosphorus, potassium, iron, calcium, magnesium, and magnesium.

2. Boosts immune system

Our immune system, which is part of our body's defence system, is crucial to keeping us healthy. Disease-causing germs including bacteria, viruses, and fungus, among others, are kept out of our bodies by the defensive mechanism in place. The durian fruit can aid in boosting the immune system, which is vital. The high vitamin C content in durian helps strengthen the immune system, making you less prone to illnesses and infections.

3. Improves digestion

Durian's dietary fibre aids in facilitating easier bowel movements. Constipation is so avoided, and digestive health is enhanced. The fruit's thiamin content may increase elderly people's appetites and general wellbeing. Additionally stimulating peristaltic action, the fibre in durian fruit facilitates digestion in the intestines. Additionally, it aids in the treatment of heartburn, excessive gas, and bloating.

4. Supports cardiovascular health

Durian is rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and improves heart health. Durians contain an organosulfur that may control inflammatory enzymes and lower the risk of cardiovascular illnesses. According to numerous studies, eating fruits high in soluble dietary fibre may help lower levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and minimise the risk of developing coronary heart disease. The heart-healthy durian fruit has a high fibre content.

5. Regulates blood sugar levels

Despite its high sugar content, durian has a low glycemic index, meaning it doesn't cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. This makes it a suitable fruit for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar levels.

6. Can aid weight loss

If you want to put on some extra weight without adding extra calories to your diet, eating durian fruit regularly and in moderation is quite advantageous. The high calorie content of durian fruit is mostly responsible for this benefit. 100 grammes of durian have around 140 calories. It is also a good source of carbs, which steadily release energy into the body and give us the energy we need for daily activity.

It's important to note that while durian offers various health benefits, it is also high in calories and should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Additionally, some individuals may be allergic to durian, so it's essential to exercise caution if you have any known allergies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.