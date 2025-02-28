5 Rules Of Eating That Will Help You Overcome Acidity And Bloating

Are you someone who suffers from acidity and bloating? Well, you have landed on the right spot. We have some expert backed solutions from lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. He has shared some easy peasy tips to keep these issues at bay. In a video shared on Instagram, Coutinho spoke about the causes that lead to acidity and bloating. He spoke about the "simple laws of digestion to overcome acidity and bloating." Along with the clip, he said, "Simplicity is the new luxury, consistency and action is gold. Be educated, not influenced."

According to the lifestyle coach, the rules are as follows -

1. Eat slowly, chew your food

"Eat at the right time. Try to have your meal time fixed. Even if you are fasting or intermittent fasting, make sure your feeding/fasting window time is primarily at the same time. So that you are in the right circadian rhythm," he mentioned.

FYI: Circadian rhythm is the body's natural clock, which works as a 24-hour cycle of physical, mental, and behavioural changes.

2. Never eat when you are stressed

Luke continued, "Never eat when you are stressed out/feeling guilty/feeling angry, all of these working lunches wherein you are stressed out, no. Your mind has to be peaceful and your breathing has to be slow before you start eating so that if you are in the parasympathetic nervous system which is digestion, rest and regeneration. Let that feeling pass, slow down your breath, come back to the parasympathetic nervous system, then eat."

3. Keep gaps between your meals

Luke also highlighted the importance of the timing of your meals. "Late night meals have occupied your digestion system, your blood sugar levels, and even your acid levels. You try to bring your meal as early as possible."

Keep gaps between your meals - The gap between two meals shouldn't be more than 120 minutes.

4. Use supplements wisely

"Filling yourself with supplements thinking that will make your digestive system better, digestive powders all of that are great only when used in the right way," he said.

5. Eat whole foods

At the end of the video, Luke mentioned that the last rule for great health is to eat what nature has given you - whole foods, real foods and minimising the intake of junk and ultra-processed foods is a must.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

