5 Melatonin-Rich Foods To Eat For Better Sleep

A good night's sleep is essential for your mental as well as physical health in more ways than one. Several factors can affect your sleep patterns including your hormones. You might have come across the crucial role of melatonin in maintaining your sleep cycle. Many also take melatonin supplements to sleep better. These supplements are usually safe but one may experience side effects including headache, dizziness, nausea and drowsiness. However, supplements may not be necessary. There are several foods that are naturally high in melatonin. Here's a list of these.

Foods to boost melatonin levels naturally

1. Eggs

Eggs are loaded with protein and other essential nutrients. Eating eggs can also help promote better sleep as they are one of the best sources of melatonin. Start your day with some eggs to reap the many benefits.

2. Milk

You might have been drinking warm milk at bedtime since childhood. Other than calcium, milk can also offer you melatonin. It is a traditional remedy for insomnia.

3. Fish

Fatty fishes such as salmon and sardines are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids as well as melatonin. These fishes are also loaded with vitamin D. So, consuming these a few times a week can help you sleep better.

4. Nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Most nuts are also a good source of melatonin, especially almonds, pistachios and walnuts. So, replace those unhealthy snacks with these nuts and ensure a good night's sleep.

5. Cherries

Cherries are one of the few natural food sources of melatonin. Cherries are also loaded with vitamin C, potassium, copper, magnesium and fibre. Eating cherries or drinking tart cherry juice may help improve your sleep quality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.