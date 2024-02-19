5 Kitchen Ingredients That Are Actually Superfoods

Turmeric or haldi is rich in medicinal properties.

You will find a variety of spices and ingredients inside an Indian kitchen. Most of these ingredients are loaded with medicinal properties and beneficial components. Many also fall under the 'superfood' category. For the unversed, superfoods are foods that can offer multiple nutritional benefits and are well-packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. However, there is no standard criteria to classify any food as a superfood. The term superfood has gained popularity over social media to highlight the lesser-known health benefits of different foods. Similarly, there are many hidden ingredients inside your kitchen that are actually superfoods. Here's a list of these.

Superfoods you shouldn't miss

1. Olive oil

Olive oil is generally used as a dressing for salads and pastas. Not many use it for everyday cooking. However, you must know that olive oil can help reduce inflammation and boost overall health health. It also contains antioxidants including vitamin E and K.

Olive oil can also help reduce the risk of diabetes. It is commonly consumed by those following a Mediterranean diet.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has a strong flavour and aroma. It can be added to both food items and beverages. Cinnamon is available in stick and powder form. This Indian spice is well-known for its diabetes-friendly properties. It can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon can also help reduce PCOS symptoms, blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric, the golden spice is world famous for all the good reasons. Turmeric or haldi is rich in medicinal properties. It has potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It also supports wound healing and reduces inflammation.

4. Garlic

Garlic is more than just a taste enhancer. It is rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6, manganese, selenium and fibre. Adding garlic to diet can help boost immunity and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Garlic is also a natural prebiotic that can help ensure a healthy gut.

5. Desi ghee

Desi ghee or liquid gold is another common ingredient that you might be using every day. However, not many know that desi ghee can offer many health benefits. It is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and antioxidants.

Remember, no single food can help you meet your nutritional needs. It is crucial to eat a well-balanced diet for optimal nutrition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.