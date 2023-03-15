5 Immunity-Boosting Foods And Drinks That Will Help You Beat Flu Symptoms

Add turmeric to your diet to enhance immune function

Struggling with cold, cough and fever? A strong immune can help you manage these effectively. Your immune system protects your body from infections and diseases. Therefore, it has become extremely crucial to ensure good health of your immune system, especially during the flu season. As H3N2 cases are on a rise in India, it is time to keep your immune system in good shape. Your diet and lifestyle majorly affect your immune system. Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, getting proper sleep, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy body and restricting alcohol use are some of the ways that can help you naturally build immunity. If you focus on the diet part, certain foods provide you with nutrients that can help build immunity. Let's take a look at these wonder foods.

Foods and drink to boost immunity

1. Citrus foods

The citrus family includes lemons, oranges, grapefruit and others. These are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C that help boost immunity.

2. Almonds

Almonds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. It is a well-known fact that almonds help boost heart health. It is also good for your immune system. Almonds are a source of essential nutrients like vitamin E, zinc, magnesium and protein which support the functioning of the immune system.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is a wonder spice which can be added to your diet in several ways and offers many benefits. Curcumin, the main component of turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which support the immune function. You can drink turmeric milk or tea or add this spice to your daily meals.

4. Green tea

It is now clear that drinking green tea cannot help you lose weight like magic. But green tea can offer several other benefits. One of the notable ones is better immune function. Green tea contains epigallocatechin gallate, which is a disease-fighting antioxidant.

5. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a calcium-loaded desi drink. It is a refreshing drink that you must not miss this summer. The lactic acid present in buttermilk assists in the smooth functioning of the immune system. You can add rock salt, pepper, mint leaves and other spices to your Buttermilk or chaach and enjoy this Indian delicacy this summer.

Some other immunity-boosting foods include garlic, ginger, kiwi, papaya, broccoli, spinach, yoghurt, bell peppers and seeds and nuts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.