5 High Protein Breakfast Options To Start Your Day Right

A high-protein breakfast is essential for maintaining energy levels, supporting muscle health, and keeping you feeling full longer. If you're looking for wholesome breakfast options that are both protein-packed and flavourful, whether you prefer Indian flavours or a more global twist, here are five protein-packed meals to power your morning.

Protein-rich breakfast options

1. Mixed millets and moong dal chilla with yogurt

A perfect blend of protein and fibre, this savoury pancake is made using a combination of mixed millets and moong dal. The batter is infused with fresh coriander, cumin and green chilies for a burst of flavor.

Light, nutritious and packed with essential amino acids, this chilla is best paired with probiotic-rich yogurt or a tangy mint chutney for an added health boost.

2. Cottage cheese and avocado toast

For a quick yet protein-rich breakfast, whole grain toast topped with cottage cheese (paneer) and avocado makes for a creamy, satisfying meal. Paneer provides high-quality protein and calcium, while avocado adds healthy fats to keep you full longer. Garnish

with cherry tomatoes, a sprinkle of sesame seeds and a dash of lemon juice for extra freshness and flavour.

3. Peanut and sprouts poha

A nutritious spin on traditional poha, this version incorporates protein-rich sprouts and crunchy roasted peanuts. The combination of fiber, plant-based protein and good fats makes this dish both filling and energizing. Flavored with mustard seeds, turmeric and

green chilies. It's a light yet satisfying way to start your day. A squeeze of lemon juice adds a refreshing tang while enhancing nutrient absorption.

4. Chickpea and spinach stuffed wrap

This protein-packed wrap is a wholesome and flavorful breakfast option. Mashed chickpeas are combined with sauteed spinach, garlic and mild spices, then wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla or multigrain roti. Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based

protein and fiber, making this a nourishing meal that will keep you full for hours. Serve with a side of homemade hummus or yogurt dip for extra protein.

5. Egg shakshuka with whole wheat pita or roti

This Middle Eastern-inspired dish features poached eggs cooked in a rich, spiced tomato-based sauce with onions, bell peppers and garlic. Packed with protein and bursting with flavors, it pairs beautifully with warm whole wheat pita or roti. Adding a sprinkle of feta cheese or fresh herbs elevates the taste, making this dish both nutritious and delicious.

Try to eat a variety of protein-rich foods to ensure you are meeting your daily protein needs as well as getting the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients needed for optimal health.

Proteins that come from animal sources, such as meat, eggs, and milk, as well as soy and quinoa, are called complete protein. This means they contain all the essential amino acids the body needs and are the highest-quality protein sources.

Incorporating these high-protein breakfasts into your routine ensures a balanced and energizing start to the day. From savory Indian chillas to globally inspired toasts and wraps, there's a wholesome option for every palate!

(Shruti Khattar is a Certified Nutritionist & Weight Loss Specialist)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.