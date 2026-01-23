5 Health Benefits Of Eating Ber Or Kul Fruit

Ber fruit, also known as kul in Bengali or Indian jujube in English, is a nutritious tropical fruit widely cultivated across India. This round, green, and hardy fruit thrives in several regions, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and many other states. The varieties of ber differ depending on where they are grown, with both regional and imported types available. Ber is not only a resilient and climate-friendly crop but also a versatile fruit valued for its numerous health benefits. Beyond its nutritional value, ber holds deep cultural significance in India. For instance, in Tamil Nadu, it is an integral part of the Bhogi Pongal festival, symbolising new beginnings. In West Bengal, the fruit is specially offered to Goddess Saraswati during puja ceremonies in January, and it is culturally recommended that nobody eat the fruit unless the goddess has blessed it.

With a texture similar to that of an apple, the colour of ber changes as it ripens, adding to its appeal. Its rich nutritional profile makes it a fruit worth including in your diet, offering various health benefits that can contribute to your overall well-being.

5 Health Benefits Of Ber Or Kul Fruit

1. Boosts Immunity

The increasing load of modern lifestyle diseases that plague India needs a refocusing on what is being eaten for daily immunity building. This is where the ber fruit can be helpful, as it contains a high dose of vitamin C and antioxidants that can make the immune system stronger and reduce the load of toxins in the body. While ber fruit consumption is helpful for getting an immunity boost, it is important to remember that solely consuming ber fruit will not improve your immunity. You need to make it a part of an overall healthy diet plan, exercise daily and make sure you are in a temperature-regulated environment. According to Phytochemical and Pharmacological Properties of Ber Fruit in studies from various universities in Himachal, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the following were documented:

A high dose of vitamin C and antioxidants can strengthen the immune response and reduce oxidative stress.

Bioactive compounds present in the ber fruit, such as flavonoids, saponins, and alkaloids, show immune system-regulating and anti-inflammatory effects.

Ber is used traditionally in India for immunity, digestion, and overall wellness due to its high antioxidant-rich profile.

2. Supports Digestion

The digestive system of most people tends to take a toll during the seasonal changes, as a difference in environmental temperature affects digestion. To help ease a sluggish digestive system, you can consume ber fruit, as it has a significant portion of dietary fibre. Here is what the studies say about the fibre content in the ber fruit and its role in aiding digestion:

The plant compounds, such as specific phytochemicals such as flavonoids, saponins, and alkaloids, show gastrointestinal protective activity. This is why the fruit is helpful in reducing inflammation and aiding digestion, as per the Pharmacological Insights.

Traditionally, the fruit functions as a traditional medicine for stomach ailments, highlighting its juice and pulp as soothing for digestion.

3. Improves Skin Health

If you are on the lookout for improving your skin health, then berry fruit should definitely be on your plate. There are various skin health issues that affect the Indian population due to increasing stress levels, daily exposure to pollutants and lack of proper nutrition. This happens mainly due to the presence of vitamin A and antioxidants that reduce free radical damage on the skin. There are various studies on this, such as:

As per a study in Plants (2022), ber fruit extracts could accelerate wound healing, reduce oxidative stress, and support collagen formation.

Another study in the Pharmacology Journal (2024) documented that ber's antioxidants (flavonoids, saponins, and alkaloids) contribute to skin protection and anti-ageing effects.

4. Reduces Oxidative Stress

Oxidative stress caused by too much exposure to pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, and heavy metals in the water source indicates that people need dietary help. The plant compounds in ber could offer some relief in this regard; they are known as polyphenols. Here is how:

The Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology, Punjab, found that two varieties of ber fruit could reduce oxidative stress thanks to their rich antioxidant system, including polyphenols, flavonoids, and vitamin C. The two varieties that have these functions are umran and kaithali.

5. Reducing Stress, Stomach Ulcers And Inflammation

Modern research studies are now backing traditional medicine claims, as the fruit is also used for managing anxiety, stomach ulcers and reducing inflammation. When it comes to the fruit helping manage anxiety, the extracts of the ber fruit and leaves could prove useful. The International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences Review and Research mentions that ber plays a role in calming nerves, reducing stress, and treating anxiety. Here are the other two functions:

The ber has been used in traditional use in Ayurveda for stomach ailments and validates its properties. A review from Pharmacological Insights highlights its gastrointestinal protective and hepatoprotective (liver-protecting) effects, supporting its role in ulcer prevention.

How To Eat Ber Or Kul Fruit

Ber fruit is versatile and can be easily consumed in the form of:

Fresh, dried, candied, pickled, or in juice form, but each of these forms has varying nutritional values.

Seasonal availability in India differs, and so does the variety, but it is best to consume it during late December to January.

Precautions And Side Effects Of Eating Ber Fruit

Fruits are generally safe for consumption for most people, but there can be too much of a good thing if you consume them in excess. Do not think that if you eat a whole plate of ber fruit, you can get the equivalent nutrients. The body has a limited nutritional capacity which varies based on activity levels, genes and other factors. Here are the side effects that you need to consider:

Avoid excessive consumption for those with sensitive stomachs, as the ber fruit has high fibre and powerful digestive properties.

Consult a doctor if you are diabetic, as the form of the ber fruit being consumed matters. If you are going for the dried version, then the quantity of sugar used for processing needs to be kept in mind.

Ber, or kul fruit, is a functional food that should be a part of a healthy diet in moderation.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.