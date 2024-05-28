5 Expert-Recommended Remedies That Can Help You Get Rid Of Bloating Effectively

Fennel seeds are good for your digestive health

Bloating is a common digestive issue that can interfere with your day-to-day activities. it can affect both adults and children. It is an uncomfortable feeling of pressure and fullness in your belly. When bloated, you might experience a swollen, hard and painful abdomen accompanied by excessive gas and abdominal rumbling. Too much gas, indigestion, infection, fluid retention, constipation and some other digestive issues can cause bloating.

Bloating can be safely managed at home with a few simple natural remedies and lifestyle changes. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few remedies that work wonders in treating bloating at home. Let's take a look at these.

Bloating home remedies you must try

In the video, the expert first listed some possible causes of bloating:

You are having too much sodium

You are drinking carbonated drinks or alcohol in excess

You have digestive issues such as food intolerances and others

You're suffering from nutritional deficiencies including protein, vitamin B12 and vitamin D3

You are having too much insoluble fibre or too little soluble fibre

Remedies for bloating:

"Bloating is that uncomfortable, often embarrassing, feeling of a swollen or tight abdomen. It can be caused by various factors including poor digestion, food intolerances, and gas buildup. But don't worry, certain foods can help alleviate bloating and promote a flatter tummy!" she mentioned in the caption of the video.

Here are a few bloat-busting foods to include in your diet:

1. Ginger:

Ginger is loaded with medicinal properties. It can help boost digestion. Ginger can also effectively reduce gas and bloating. You can sip ginger tea or add ginger to different foods to get rid of bloating.

2. Peppermint:

Peppermint relaxes your digestive system and eases bloating. This herb can help reduce stress, cough, cold and headaches.

3. Yogurt:

Yogurt is a probiotic that supports gut health. A healthy gut ensures smooth digestion and minimizes bloating.

4. Banana:

Bananas are nourishing to your body. According to the expert, potassium in bananas helps regulate fluid in the body and reduces water retention.

5. Fennel Seeds:

Often consumed as a mouth freshener, fennel seeds are good for your digestive health. "Chewing on fennel seeds or drinking fennel tea can help relax gastrointestinal muscles and reduce bloating," Batra mentioned in the post.

Try these remedies and choose the one that works best for you according to your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.