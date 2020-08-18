5 Common Orthopaedic Problems You Might Experience While Working From Home

Sitting for long hours is linked with several orthopaedic problems

Highlights Sitting for too long can lead to back pain

If you are experiencing shoulder pain too often, consult your doctor

Take small breaks to give your back some rest

COVID-19 has changed the way India works with a vast majority of professionals working from home since the pandemic broke out. While working from home has its own benefits, it also comes along with a set of challenges. Some of these challenges are associated with various health conditions including orthopaedic conditions. Sitting upright on the chair, working on the computer screen for hours at a stretch can cause common problems such as back pain, shoulder pain, hip pain and joint pain among others. The lack of an ergonomic set-up, adequate physical exercise and incorrect posture add to the worsening of these conditions. However, with 'work from home' being the 'new normal', it is important for us to undertake necessary precautions for keeping these problems at bay and be aware of the effective ways of managing them in case we experience it. Consulting a medical expert well within time through teleconsultation or by visiting the hospital where necessary plays a crucial rule in preventing these conditions from turning fatal.

5 common orthopaedic conditions and their management

1. Back pain

This is one of the leading causes of disability globally and can happen due to a variety of reasons such as prolonged sitting or lying down, sleeping in an uncomfortable position, a sudden stressful movement, sitting on an uncomfortable chair etc. which leads to a tear or pull in the ligament or muscle. The common symptoms include muscle ache, a shooting pain, pain that worsens with bending, lifting, standing or walking and improves with reclining. Most back pains can be treated through home-care and the improvement can be seen within a few weeks. However, if the pain is accompanied by fever, unexplained weight loss, causes weakness or numbness in the legs, does not improve with rest, follows a fall or injury or causes bowel or bladder problems, one must see the doctor immediately. Back pain can be treated through pain relievers, muscle relaxants, anti-depressants and injections and therapies depending upon the severity of the condition.

Also read: Work From Home And Back Pain: Here Are Some Remedies That Won't Fail

2. Shoulder pain

Since our shoulders have a wide range of motion, if anything happens, it can cause discomfort and sometimes lead to a lot of pain. The shoulder is most mobile joint in our body. It can move forward, backward, in a circular motion and move up and away from the body. Therefore, you can injure them quite easily while doing manual labor or even while playing sports. The most prevalent cause for shoulder pain is when the tendons, called rotator cuffs get swollen. Sometimes shoulder pain can also be the result of injury to the neck or biceps.

Minor shoulder pain can be controlled with some home remedies

Photo Credit: iStock

. Icing the shoulder for a few days can help reduce pain. Most shoulder pain should lessen with proper care and rest. If you experience fever, inability to move your shoulder, lasting bruising, heat and tenderness around the joint, or pain that persists beyond a few weeks of home treatment, you must contact your doctor. The treatment options will depend on the cause and the severity of the pain. While some require physical or occupational therapy, others may need a sling or shoulder immobilizer, or even surgery.

If you experience sudden shoulder pain without any injury, call the doctor immediately. It may be a sign of a heart attack.

3. Hip pain

The hip can generally withstand a fair amount of wear and tear. These joint fits together in a way that allows for flowing motion. However, it is not indestructible. Like any other joint in the body, with age and use, the cartilage (the fluid that allows for smooth movement) deteriorates, causing hip pain. However, things such as inflammation, fractures and overuse can also cause immense pain. Generally, one can relieve the pain with an over-the-counter pain medication or even holding ice to the area for 15 minutes. However, if the pain persists, it is recommended to visit your doctor. You must also visit your doctor immediately if the place starts looking deformed, comes on suddenly, or if it is too intense. The treatment options available can remove or repair problems in the joint. Procedures such as hip resurfacing surgery, hip revision surgery and hip replacement surgery are minimally invasive and can treat the more serious underlying problems.

4. Spine pain

Spinal pain is highly prevalent and are often the caused by, inability to maintain normal posture due to pain or muscle spasms. It can also be due to several reasons like a slipped disk, cluttered nerves or even a tumor. However, if you see the pain not going away even after 2 weeks of care, it is recommended to go and get a diagnostic testing done. Likewise, if the pain is intense and stops you from performing your daily tasks, you should contact your doctor immediately as it may indicate a serious problem.

Prolonged inactivity can lead to stiffness in lower back

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Experiencing Back Pain While Working From Home? Expert Explains Top Mistakes You Should Be Avoiding

5. Knee pain

Knees are one of the largest and most complex joints in our body. Being so, it is often put under a lot of strain and can easily get injured. It is a common complaint that affects people of all ages. Any activity where you land abruptly or fall, the knee suffers the impact first. This may be the result of an injury, such as a ruptured ligament. While most of minor knee pains respond well to self-care measures, physical therapy and knee braces also can help relieve knee pain. But some knee injuries and medical conditions can lead to increasing pain, joint damage and disability if left untreated.

Also read: Getting Back Pain Or Knee Pain In Your 20s And 30s? Follow These 10 Tips To Strengthen Your Bones

(Dr. Rajgopal, Group Chairman Institute Of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Orthopaedics, Medanta)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.