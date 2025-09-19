Nutritionist Explains 5 Common Food Mistakes Women Make While Dieting

Dieting seems like the fastest way to fitness for a lot of women. However, a number of typical dietary errors can actually impede success, cause health problems, and make maintaining weight management much more difficult. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra cautions that excessive limits and fad diets often backfire, resulting in dietary deficits, hormone imbalances, and exhaustion. Taking to a social media post, Lovneet has listed five common mistakes made by women, along with better ways to maintain a healthy, balanced diet.

Relying on "Low-Calorie" or "Diet" Foods

"Diet-friendly" snacks appear on supermarket shelves, but many of them are loaded with refined carbohydrates, salt, and hidden sugars. They can increase blood sugar levels and make you feel hungrier rather than less hungry, according to Lovneet.

Fix: For long-lasting fullness, choose nutrient-dense, whole foods like fresh produce, fruits, and whole grains.

Cutting Out All Carbs

When trying to lose weight, carbohydrates often become the first thing to be eliminated. However, a severely low-carb diet might impede muscle recovery, interfere with hormones, and deplete energy.

Fix: To fuel your body, include moderate amounts of healthy carbohydrates such as legumes, oats, millets, and seasonal fruits.

Avoiding Healthy Fats

Many women continue to avoid oils, nuts, and seeds because they believe that fat equals weight gain. However, hormone production, skin health, and feelings of fullness all depend on good fats.

Fix: Include small amounts of walnuts, almonds, chia, and flaxseeds in your regular meals.

Skipping Meals or Fasting Wrong

Extreme fasting or unplanned meal skipping often backfires. It can impede metabolism, cause stress hormones like cortisol, and even cause overeating later in the day.

Fix: Consume well-balanced meals on a regular basis and adhere to a planned schedule if you are intermittently fasting.

Ignoring Micronutrients

Ignoring vitamins and minerals in favour of calories and protein leads to hidden deficiencies that impact energy levels, immunity, and bone strength.

Fix: Incorporate leafy greens, vibrant veggies, and seeds into your diet while frequently monitoring your nutritional consumption.

Bottom Line

What suits a celebrity might not suit your particular body shape, way of life, or medical background. "One-size-fits-all" diet strategies are never as effective as customised nutrition. True dieting is about feeding your body in a balanced way, not about limits or trends. Personalised choices, thoughtful portion sizes, and complete foods are valued higher than temporary solutions in a sustainable strategy. The goal is long-term health, not just weight loss.

