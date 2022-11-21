4 Reasons Why You Should Add Chestnuts To Your Diet According To Nutritionist

Nutrition: Chestnuts are delicious, versatile, and easy to add to your diet

The edible nuts of the Castanea genus of plants and shrubs are known as chestnuts. They are highly adaptable and have a delectable, somewhat sweet taste. They can be used in a wide range of recipes, including salads, soups, and plenty more. Chestnuts come in a variety of varieties, and they all have numerous similarities.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Lovneet Batra writes about the many benefits of adding chestnuts to our diets. She writes, “Roasted chestnuts are one of my favourite treats during the winter season. Not only is it crunchy in taste, but its health benefits are appreciated wholly.”

Here are the 4 excellent reasons to eat chestnuts as listed by nutritionist Lovneet:

“Chestnuts contain gallic and ellagic acid, which may help manage blood sugar levels and may improve insulin sensitivity, making your cells more responsive to insulin. Plus, chestnuts are a good source of fibre that can help prevent blood sugar spikes.

Chestnuts have properties that may help reduce inflammation. The antioxidants they contain, such as vitamin C, gallic acid, ellagic acid, and various polyphenols, can help reduce inflammation. They neutralize free radicals, which are key drivers of chronic inflammation.

Chestnuts are a great source of fibre, which supports digestive function. The fibre also acts as a prebiotic, fuelling the gut bacteria and in turn helping maintain a healthy gut and gut environment.

Being a source of polyphenols like gallic and ellagic acid, chestnuts may help protect the heart from oxidative stress. Chestnuts are also a good source of potassium, which is important for regulating blood pressure.”

She ends by saying, “Not to mention, chestnuts are delicious, versatile, and easy to add to your diet.”

Add chestnuts to your diet to gain the many benefits of chestnuts discussed in this article.

