4 Food Items You Must Soak Before Cooking For Better Digestion

Cooking method and food preparation affect more than just the taste and texture of your dish. It impacts its nutritional value and how your body processes it. Methods like steaming, boiling, roasting and baking are some of the healthiest methods that can help retain essential nutrients of food while making them easier to digest. Soaking is one of the methods that can help reduce anti-nutrients like phytic acid, which can inhibit the absorption of minerals. Soaking can also help break down complex carbohydrates and proteins, making the food easier to digest. It also helps with easy preparation of hard food items.

Here are some food items that you must soak before cooking for better digestion:

1. Legumes and pulses

Soaking legumes and pulses helps reduce oligosaccharides, which can cause gas and bloating. It also shortens the cooking time and enhances nutrient absorption. Soaking also softens pulses and legumes, making it easier to cook them.

2. Rice

Soaking rice before cooking decreases phytic acid and other anti-nutrients, allowing for better mineral absorption. Additionally, it improves the texture of the cooked rice.

3. Nuts and seeds

Many nuts, such as almonds, benefit from soaking because it activates enzymes and reduces phytic acid. This process makes nutrients more bioavailable and enhances digestibility. Soaked almonds are easy on the digestive system as compared to raw ones.

4. Whole grains (like quinoa or millet)

Soaking whole grains can help remove anti-nutrients, making them easier to digest and improving overall nutrient absorption. Soaking also breaks down complex starches and gives a fuller texture to the grains.

Overall, simple cooking methods and pre-preparation techniques like soaking can transform the nutritional profile of food, making it healthier and gentler on the digestive system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.