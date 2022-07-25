15 Lifestyle Choices That Are Making You Age Faster

Lack of socialising can make you age faster

Our lifestyle choices greatly influence our health. What we eat, how often we exercise and other factors can improve or deteriorate our health. Hence, it is crucial for us to be mindful of what habits we follow.

Ageing is the general wear and tear of our bodies which occurs over time. Although it is a natural process and cannot be prevented, various factors can fasten it. In this article, we discuss various factors that are fastening our ageing process.

15 Lifestyle choices that are making us age faster:

1. Regular alcohol consumption

Drinking alcohol may not be as unhealthy as drinking it regularly. Drinking alcohol regularly can speed up ageing as it affects the health and functioning of various organs. Alcohol also fastens skin ageing.

2. Lack of proper sleep

An average human spends about 26 years sleeping. Having spent so much time on an activity, it is crucial to do it properly. Lack of proper sleep affects our organs and various body functions.

3. Eating unhealthy

This is no shocker but eating unhealthy food regularly affects our health by lowering metabolism, increasing weight, increasing base cholesterol, diabetes, etc.

4. Not eating healthy enough

Not eating unhealthy food is not enough. Along with this, one must eat ample healthy foods as our body requires various nutrients to work to the best of its abilities.

5. Sun exposure

Sun exposure has proven to increase the risk of skin cancer. Along with this, prolonged sun exposure causes wrinkles and fastens skin ageing.

6. Lack of exercise

Lack of enough exercise can do irreversible damage to our bodies. Lack of exercise can cause diabetes, cholesterol, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, etc.

7. Stress

Prolonged stress may be fuelled by work pressure, interpersonal issues, etc. Stress can affect our metabolism, weight, mental health and various other factors that fasten ageing.

8. Sitting a lot

Sitting a lot may be inevitable for people that have a desk job. Sitting a lot affects the blood circulation in the body even if you work out regularly. You must try to walk or stretch during work.

9. Caffeine dependency

Consuming tea or coffee has various benefits for the body. However, consuming tea and coffee multiple times daily is bad for our mental and physical health.

10. Not managing mental health

Similar to stress, various other untreated mental issues can affect your life expectancy. Taking proper care and seeking professional help when needed is advised.

11. Lack of socialisation

Studies show lack of socialisation has adverse effects on our physical as well as mental health. Socialising helps reduce stress and improves overall mental health.

12. Not wearing sunglasses

Just like our skin, our eyes also require protection from the sun. Lack of shield to our eyes can increase the ageing of our eyes.

13. Lack of intimacy

Studies prove intimacy and healthy sexual relationships help increase one's life expectancy. Physical and mental intimacy boosts the production of happy hormones.

14. Smoking

Smoking has various adverse effects on our bodies. It deteriorates and fastens wear and tear of various organs, It may even cause cancer and fastens skin ageing.

15. Not researching enough

Many might opt for ‘diet', ‘low-fat' food alternatives that may also be harmful to our bodies. Consuming foods without proper research can expose us to foods that fasten ageing.

In conclusion, simple lifestyle changes can help increase your life expectancy. Along with this, these changes may also help improve your quality of life as you age. Eating healthy and working out daily improves the functioning of various organs in the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.