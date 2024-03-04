Sedentary Lifestyle Can Reduce Longevity; Here's What You Should Do

Practice stress-reducing activities such as running or reconnecting with the nature

Being active is crucial for longevity due to its positive impact on various aspects of physical and mental health. Regular physical activity strengthens the heart and improves circulation. It also helps maintain a healthy weight by burning calories and increasing metabolism, reducing the risk of obesity-related conditions like diabetes and certain cancers.

A sedentary lifestyle can contribute to a reduction in longevity. Regular physical activity has been linked to various health benefits, and lack of it can increase the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and certain types of cancer.

Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle may lead to poor circulation, weakened muscles, and other health issues that can impact overall well-being and lifespan. Fortunately, making lifestyle changes can increase your longevity. Keep reading as we share a list of strategies to help you stay active and healthy.

Here are 10 strategies to help boost longevity and counteract a sedentary lifestyle:

1. Regular exercise

Incorporate at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days. Start with activities you enjoy, such as walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling. Gradually increase intensity and duration.

2. Move throughout the day

Avoid prolonged periods of sitting or inactivity. Take short breaks every hour to stand, stretch, or walk. Consider a standing desk and use stairs instead of elevators.

3. Strength training

Include strength training exercises at least two days a week. Use resistance bands, weights, or bodyweight exercises to strengthen major muscle groups.

4. Flexibility and balance training

Engage in activities that improve flexibility and balance. Incorporate yoga or tai chi into your routine to enhance flexibility and balance.

5. Healthy eating

Adopt a balanced and nutritious diet. Consume a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit processed foods and added sugars.

6. Adequate hydration

Stay well-hydrated by drinking sufficient water throughout the day. Carry a water bottle and aim for at least 8 cups (64 ounces) of water daily.

7. Adequate sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Establish a regular sleep schedule, create a comfortable sleep environment, and limit screen time before bedtime.

8. Stress management

Practice stress-reducing activities. Include mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or hobbies to manage stress levels.

9. Regular health checkups

Attend regular health checkups and screenings. Schedule routine appointments with healthcare professionals for preventive care and early detection of potential health issues.

10. Social connections

Foster meaningful social connections. Engage in social activities, maintain relationships with friends and family, and participate in community events.

These strategies collectively contribute to overall health and well-being, helping to counteract the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle and promote longevity. It's essential to consult with healthcare professionals before making significant lifestyle changes, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.