Our sleep cycle is significantly influenced by what we eat and at what time of the day we eat it. Being mindful of your diet can help you manage various other factors such as sleep, moods, energy levels, and so on.

Superfoods have achieved this name through their exceptional nutritive value. Superfoods elevate our diet's nutritional value and provide us with various benefits. They aid in better functioning of the body. Dinner is the last meal we consume before sleeping. Hence, what we eat for dinner has a huge influence on our sleep. In this article, we discuss the best superfoods to add to your dinner.

11 superfoods you need to add to your dinner:

1. Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These proteins have brain-boosting properties and also improve heart health. This makes salmon a great dinner option.

2. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are abundant in various benefits including protein and fibre. Both of which promote good sleep. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels during digestion which helps provide better sleep as well.

3. Lentils

Similar to chickpeas, lentils are also a great source of protein and fibre. Both of which aid the production of happy hormones which boost sleep quality.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is a versatile superfood that belongs to the cruciferous vegetable group. It is rich in various nutrients which help restore the body while it is sleeping. It is also rich in fibre and low in calories.

5. Spinach

Another member of the cruciferous vegetable is known for its high nutritive value. Spinach is low in calories and also a light on the body, making it an ideal addition to your dinner meals.

6. Olive oil

Incorporate olive oil into your dinner while cooking. It lowers blood pressure and has various other benefits for the heart. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. All of these factors promote better sleep.

7. Cabbage

Cabbage is also part of the cruciferous vegetable group and is rich in various nutrients. It has anti-inflammatory properties and has also been proven to improve gut health, both of which promote good sleep.

8. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are a great source of nutrients, especially fibre. Fibre helps in digestion and also elevates one's mood. These factors make it the perfect addition to your dinner meals.

9. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is another cruciferous vegetable that may be an underrated superfood. Cauliflower is low in calories and also keeps you fuller for longer. It is extremely versatile and promotes better overall health.

10. Kiwi

Kiwi is one of the most popular foods for boosting happy hormones. Although incorporating fruits for dinner can be tough, we encourage you to eat a kiwi before your dinner to also reduce the chances of overeating.

11. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese also known as paneer is great for dinner meals as it is rich n protein and also aids digestion. Paneer also keeps you fuller for longer which promotes better sleep and helps you avoid unhealthy snacking during the night.

In conclusion, eating well and at the right time can influence your sleep and overall health. Besides these foods, we also encourage you to be mindful of your lifestyle. You must exercise regularly in order to have a good sleep cycle.

