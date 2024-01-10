10 Winter Foods That Can Help Boost Weight Loss

Soups are high in water content which promotes satiety

With correct lifestyle, it is possible to lose weight in winter. In fact, many people find it easier to shed excess weight during this season due to factors such as decreased appetite and increased calorie-burning activities like shivering or outdoor winter sports.

Winter foods can also play a role in weight loss if chosen wisely. Opting for nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods such as leafy greens, root vegetables, lean proteins, and fruits can help in managing weight. Additionally, including warming foods like soups, stews, and herbal teas can provide a sense of satisfaction and help control calorie intake. Adding certain foods to your winter diet can support weight loss, read on as we share a list of foods.

Here are 10 winter foods and how they can assist in boosting weight loss:

1. Soup

Consumption of soup before a meal can help reduce overall calorie intake. It is high in water content, which promotes satiety, reducing the chances of overeating.

2. Green leafy vegetables

These are low in calories and high in fibre, aiding weight loss by keeping you full for longer periods. They are also rich in nutrients and antioxidants, enhancing overall health.

3. Citrus fruits

Filled with vitamin C and fibre, citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, and lemons can boost metabolism, aid digestion, and provide high satiety levels due to their water and fibre content.

4. Winter squash

This food is rich in antioxidants and high in fibre, making it a filling option that supports weight loss. It also offers essential vitamins and minerals.

5. Warm herbal teas

Beverages like green tea, ginger tea, or cinnamon tea can increase metabolism, promote better digestion, and help burn calories, indirectly supporting weight loss.

6. Lean proteins

Incorporating lean meats, fish, or legumes in your winter meals can improve satiety levels and support muscle growth, which helps burn more calories.

7. Oatmeal

A bowl of warm oatmeal can keep you full and satisfied for longer periods due to its high fibre content. The slow-release carbohydrates maintain energy levels throughout the day while supporting weight loss.

8. Greek yogurt

It is an excellent source of protein and calcium that boosts metabolism, aids in muscle growth, and reduces hunger levels, making it a beneficial addition to a weight loss diet.

9. Hot spices

Ingredients like cayenne pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon can raise body temperature, leading to increased calorie burning and a potential boost in metabolism.

10. Nuts and seeds

Loaded with healthy fats, fibre, and protein, nuts and seeds offer a feeling of fullness, making them a great snack choice that prevents overeating.

Including these foods in your winter diet can contribute to weight loss by providing essential nutrients, promoting satiety, increasing metabolism, and supporting better digestion. Their low-calorie content, high fibre levels, and potential thermogenic effects help create a calorie deficit, which is essential for shedding excess weight. However, remember that weight loss is a comprehensive journey that requires a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and overall healthy lifestyle practices.

It is important to note that the key to weight loss is creating a calorie deficit, which involves consuming fewer calories than you burn. Regardless of the season, maintaining a balanced diet and engaging in regular physical activity are fundamental for weight management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.