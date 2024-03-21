Vaping weakens the immune system and can make individuals more susceptible to respiratory infections

Electronic cigarettes, also known as e-cigarettes, vape pens, or vapes, are battery-powered devices that heat a liquid solution (e-liquid or vape juice) to create an aerosol, which is then inhaled by the user. The e-liquid typically contains nicotine, flavourings, and other chemicals.

While electronic cigarettes are often marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes and a tool to help smokers quit, they are not without risks. Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive. Nicotine addiction can lead to dependence, withdrawal symptoms, and difficulty quitting.

E-cigarette vapour also can contain harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, acrolein, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are known to cause cancer and other health problems. In this article, we discuss various ways in which e-cigarettes can affect our health.

Here are 10 ways electronic cigarettes can affect your health:

1. Respiratory issues

E-cigarettes can cause respiratory problems, including coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. This is due to the inhalation of harmful chemicals present in e-cigarette vapour.

2. Lung damage

Research suggests that vaping can lead to lung damage, including the development of lung inflammation, decreased lung function, and even irreversible lung diseases such as bronchiolitis obliterans, also known as "popcorn lung."

3. Cardiovascular effects

Vaping can have adverse effects on the cardiovascular system, including an increased risk of heart disease and hypertension. The chemicals present in e-cigarette vapour can lead to the narrowing of blood vessels and increased blood pressure.

4. Nicotine addiction

Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive. Nicotine addiction can have various negative consequences on health, including increased stress, anxiety, and difficulty quitting.

5. Brain development

The use of e-cigarettes during adolescence can interfere with brain development, potentially leading to long-term cognitive and behavioural issues.

6. Toxic chemical exposure

E-cigarette vapour contains harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, acrolein, and acetaldehyde, which are known to cause cancer and other serious health problems.

7. Increased risk of infections

Vaping weakens the immune system and can make individuals more susceptible to respiratory infections, such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

8. Allergic reactions

Some users may experience allergic reactions to the ingredients in e-cigarettes, leading to symptoms such as skin rashes, itching, and respiratory distress.

9. Exposure to heavy metals

E-cigarette vapour can contain traces of heavy metals such as lead, nickel, and chromium, which are toxic to the body and can accumulate over time.

10. Secondhand exposure

Just like traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes emit secondhand vapour that can be harmful to bystanders, especially children and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Overall, while electronic cigarettes may seem like a less harmful alternative to smoking, they still carry significant health risks and can negatively impact our wellbeing in various ways. It's essential to approach vaping with caution and be aware of the potential consequences it can have on health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.